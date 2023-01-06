Another laurel for Malabar Group global headquarters building

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): The picturesque global headquarters of the Malabar Group, located at Kuttikkattoor in Kozhikode of Kerala, has been recognized as one of the best architectural masterpieces of the century in India.

The recognition came from leading media conglomerate India Today and the building has been featured in the special edition of the magazine in connection with its 47th anniversary, along with other architectural wonders in the country.

"It is an example of Indian architecture for the new millennium - a modern but sustainable workplace that is contextually loyal to the land and the people it was built for," according to India Today citation.

The modern building at the sprawling 150-acre Montana Estate, plush with greenery, has been designed by leading architect Tony Joseph of Stapati, incorporating all modern amenities on par with that of the leading corporate houses in the country. Malabar Developers, a subsidiary of the Malabar Group, has completed the construction.

The Malabar Group's global headquarters has already won several accolades including the Forbes India award for the best building in the commercial architecture category in 2019.



A completely eco-friendly structure has kept intact nature's pristineness while accommodating modern facilities and reflecting high architectural aesthetics. It was finalized after long research and experiments in architecture. It stands out among corporate houses for its unique style and structural design.

There are four levels of parking areas below the land level while offices are accommodated in the four stories above the land level. Besides working spaces, it has also several conference rooms and cafeteria. One side of the entire building has glass walls to capture the full view of the hills rolling down and beyond. Its balconies and terraces are plush with green plants, giving it a green look from the outside. Beautiful landscapes and recreation places inside and outside the building and mini-parks with chairs add to the convenience and beauty. As part for its sustainable philosophy, it is powered fully by solar energy.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds:

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Founded in 1993 by a team of enterprising businessmen led by Ahammed MP at the northern city of Kozhikode, Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has come a long way to become the world's fifth-largest jewellery retailer with over 250 showrooms spread over ten geographies with its annual turnover touching approximately Rs 30,000 crore. With 13 cluster manufacturing units in India and GCC - the company currently has 12 jewellery brands to cater to the discerning needs of customers. This is a rare feat for a business house that started its long march as a single-shop retail outlet and reached the pinnacle of its business vertical in such a short span of time. With headquarters in Kerala and branches across India, Middle East and the Far East, Malabar Group is best known for its activities in the field of gold, diamonds, silver, and lifestyle articles.

