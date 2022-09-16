Antano & Harini successfully conclude the 6-Day carnival of Personal Evolution!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/PNN): Co-creators of the trillion dollars' worth Excellence Installations industry and Legacy Accelerators, Antano & Harini successfully hosted their flagship Accelerate uP! event in Mumbai. Magically heterogenous & diverse, the excellence installations event witnessed the participation of 450+ aspiring game-changers. People hailing from diverse backgrounds of entrepreneurship, business, corporate professionals, artists, designers, homemakers, young kids, and more, attended the 6-Days immersive event to get breakthroughs in their life: business or career, health, family, and legacy outcomes.

Creators of the World's largest one-on-one mentoring platform, Antano & Harini concluded Accelerate uP! in 2 phases. Phase one witnessed Mega Consultation Events pan-India, helping game-changers arrive at the unique pivots and breakthrough opportunities to take their unique impact to the masses. During the 6-Days event in Phase-2, participants together implemented the breakthroughs from their individual "Accelerated Time Compression" List, thus creating newfound exhilaration and time-compressing their evolution across important aspects of their lives. Antano & Harini further installed superior capabilities for them to succeed on autopilot, continue to pivot, create integrated life outcomes, and time-compress their holistic personal evolution.

Speaking on the Accelerate uP!, Antano Solar John, Co-Creator of Excellence Installations, said, "Throughout history, we have seen examples of visionary Gamechangers sacrificing at least one aspect of their life, in order to have their contributions change the trajectory of the world. With Excellence Installations, we are challenging this status quo, helping aspiring gamechangers to accelerate across all significant aspects of their life. Our unique approach looks at integrated life outcomes required for an individual, and bridges the existing capability gaps with Excellence Installations. We leverage the predictive intelligence and power of excellence installations to have these breakthroughs now and not after 10, 15, 20 years. As a direct consequence, individuals accelerate across all aspects of their life."

Expanding upon the thought, Harini Ramachandran, Co-Creator of Excellence Installations, added, "Aspiring game-changers across the world need innate superior capabilities to grow their impact and discover hitherto hidden pivots to take their unique impact to the masses. Empirically, we have observed that by discovering unique breakthrough opportunities and installing superior capabilities, our participants completely turn around their business, health, family, and legacy outcomes. And that's because innate capabilities are polycontextual. Instead of limiting a person to a particular domain, they naturally and effortlessly flow into each and every area of their life and create unprecedented acceleration for them. "



Every person has a massive shift in their capabilities, emotions, once in 10 years. We call it a Cycle of Evolution. Through excellence installations, Antano & Harini have been able to successfully time-compress personal cycles of evolution for individuals, every 6 months instead of 10 years.

Legacy Accelerators and creators of the World's Largest One-on-One mentoring platform, Antano Solar John & Harini Ramachandran are Co-Creators of Excellence Installations Technology (EIT). The technology identifies and develops Core Capabilities one needs to Launch a legacy and achieve in 3 years what would otherwise take 10-20 years.

With 50,000 breakthroughs and counting, Antano & Harini is the largest one-on-one mentoring platform in the world. They have worked with legends including Academy and Grammy Award winners, Padma Bhushan awardees, international-level athletes, Billion Dollar Business Owners, Investors, Actors, Doctors, Lawyers, Entrepreneurs, Top Executives from the Fortune 500 and more.

They are endorsed for their experience and understanding of human excellence by the co-creator of Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Dr John Grinder and received the Award of Honour by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

