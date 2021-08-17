Anthill Ventures announces eight start-ups for Indus X - India's first global smart city scaling program

New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading speed scaling venture capital firm Anthill Ventures announces eight start-ups for Indus X, India's first UrbanTech Scaling Program.

Indus X will invest in and scale these eight start-ups focused on solving challenges faced by citizens, corporates, and governments in our urban centers. The scaling support will include (1) 1:1 mentorship from industry experts, (2) branding and marketing support, and (3) market access through corporates, system integrators, government, and multilateral development agencies.

Start-ups that scale and achieve milestones will receive an investment from Anthill and co-investors to the tune of USD 1-3M.

The primary domains of focus for Indus X include

* Smart & Clean Mobility

* Waste & Water Technology

* Clean Energy & Smart Grid

* Physical & Cyber Security

* Smart Infrastructure & Built Environment

* Smart Governance

As per Sailesh Sigatapu, Partner at Anthill Ventures, "We are excited to launch the first cohort of global start-ups in UrbanTech focused on scaling in India! Due to the lockdowns of the past year, many people have found a renewed appreciation for green public space and blue skies. Cities have an incredible opportunity to realign human interests with effective and impactful ways to make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. Our cohort offers innovative solutions to these pressing challenges, and we welcome interest from the Industry in partnering with them to design and build cities of the future."



The eight start-ups selected under Indus X program are:

1. ACiiST: Ethernet networking infrastructure for smart cities, enabling camera, sensor, and any other IoT device integrations to a secure, high-performing network with >80% cost reduction and <20km of cabling required, with easy installations within 2-3 days.

2. CRE Matrix: Deep analytics platform for commercial and residential real estate data, covering more than 650 million sq. ft. in commercial real estate, 200 million sq. ft. in industrial real estate, and 3 million sales transactions in over 30k residential projects in Mumbai and Pune with a focus on gold standard data to deliver best in class accuracy.

3. Hocomoco: Residential design, architectural, construction, and interior designing solution suite including e-monitoring services, with more than 450k sq. ft. under management across 45+ projects.

4. Macromoney: Analytics platform for municipal government financial performance, pulling insights from its proprietary database (largest in India) for the development of a municipal bond market, to enable investment decision-making, and to improve public accountability.

5. Newton's Meter: Comprehensive industrial safety, security, and productivity system with an AI/ML-based smart wearable device connected to a centralized dashboard, yielding ~40% boost in productivity, a 2-3x optimization of industrial safety costs and an overall 300% ROI.

6. Seashore: Software products for last mile Radio Access Network for use in 5G, 4G, IoT and Edge Processing, with lower OpEx and CapEx costs, currently deployed across 1,500+ in-city micro sites, 700 outdoor sites, and country-wide deployment in an island nation.

7. UNL: Smart addressing platform assigning a unique, universal, smart address to indoor and outdoor locations and objects as small as 1mm squared, solving for 75% of the world being poorly addressed .

8. Zypp: India's largest EV last mile delivery fleet with battery-swapping stations and trained riders, with cost reductions of 40% and preventing 8.3kg/10km of carbon release, covering 10k deliveries everyday across 10 Indian cities, with a fleet of 1500+ 2Ws.

Anthill invests in and partners with courageous entrepreneurs to build companies of the future that scale with speed. It has funds across India and Singapore focused on four key verticals - consumer, mediatech, healthtech and urbantech. Since 2015, Anthill has invested in more than 50 start-ups in India and across the globe, with 4 successful exits already under its belt.

Anthill has offices in Singapore, India, and Israel, with a satellite office in the US.

For more information, please visit www.indus-x.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

