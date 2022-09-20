Anthology is a premier sponsor at DIDAC India 2022 - Asia's largest exhibition for education and skilling resources

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced participation as a premier sponsor in DIDAC India 2022, an exclusive education technology (EdTech) event to be held at BIEC, Bengaluru from September 21- 23, 2022. DIDAC India is Asia's largest and India's only event that aims to bring together EdTech stakeholders from across the globe under one platform, enabling a global showcase of educational resources and solutions. In its 12th edition, the event is expected to witness participation from 34 countries, 14,000+ visitors and more than 150 speakers who will share their insights on various topics related to the industry.



Anthology partners with educational institutions in India to deliver personalized experiences and insights across the full learner lifecycle for students and universities alike. At DIDAC India, Anthology will connect with fellow educators and administrators to discuss the challenges and opportunities in global education and training, the growing demand for technology, creating personalized experiences in teaching and learning, and growth in India and the international market.

"We are happy to be a part of such a large event organised by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of MSME, NITI Aayog, and Skill India. Following our merger with Blackboard, Anthology is continuing to increase its focus on the Indian market in a huge way. Along with our India and Asia Pacific teams, we are looking forward to exchanging the latest developments, current practices and innovative ideas in higher education, as well as exploring the paradigm shifts in the sector and what educational organizations across the globe can expect in the future," said Raj Mruthyunjayappa, Chief Digital Officer and President-India, Anthology.

