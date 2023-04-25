Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director (CC), Delhi Metro felicitates Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and MD, PR Professionals on National PR Day

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) felicitated, Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder, and Managing Director - PR Professionals on the sidelines of the National Public Relations Day celebrations at the Press Club of India, New Delhi. The event was organized by the PR Society, Delhi, in association with the Press Club of India and the Public Sector Public Relations Forum (PSPRF) to recognize and honour the contributions of public relations professionals in the industry.

Sarvesh Tiwari was felicitated for his outstanding contributions to the PR industry. With over two decades of cross-vertical experience, Tiwari has spearheaded corporate communication for various brands like DLF, DMRC, IL&FS, among others. In 2011 he founded, PR Professionals (PRP) an integrated communications firm that now has 12 offices in India and six offices in offshore locations. PRP has been serving state Governments, central ministries, businesses, and brands in a wide variety of sectors, including the education sector, health & wellness, startups, multinational corporations, and UN organizations.

Sarvesh Tiwari said, "Anuj Dayal Sir is one of the most celebrated PR leaders of our country and I am extremely grateful for this felicitation. When I joined Delhi Metro in 2001, I had the luck of reporting to Anuj Dayal Sir who is an institution by himself. He helped me to learn the nuances of the profession. Since then, he has remained my mentor, and I am indebted to him for shaping me into the communication professional I am today. My eight-year stint with Delhi Metro was vital in building fundamentals of public relations- from media relations, stakeholder engagement, crisis management, building and nurturing relationships with co-workers, seniors, and journalists, and much more."



The event aimed to provide a platform for industry leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities of PR in the digital age. The theme of the event was "Digital Media & PR: Mastering New Age Challenges", and it saw the participation of some of the industry's best speakers. The event included the felicitation of veterans of the PR and media fraternity for their significant contributions to the PR and media industry.

Sarvesh Tiwari has been conferred with various awards like the International Leadership Award, Malaysia, the Social Youth Icon, Singapore, the Udhyog Ratna Award by the Institute of Economic Studies and the Times of India Icon award, the Best PR Professional Team in Asia award by the Japanese Bank of International Corporation, the Best PR Practitioner award by the Delhi Government and the Ministry of Transport, Award for Excellence in Public Relations by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) and the Public Relations Excellence Award by LIVE INDIA.

The National Public Relations Day celebrations were a grand success, and the event provided a great opportunity for industry professionals to come together, discuss the future of PR, and recognize the contributions of those who have made a significant impact in the industry.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

