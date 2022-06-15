Anuj Yadav's new cafe - The Reader's Cafe launched in Noida, eyes further expansion

New Delhi [India] June 14 (ANI/SRV): With the success of The Reader's Cafe in Indirapuram, Anuj Yadav (Owner) launched his new cafe branch in Noida Sec-18. The Reader's Cafe is serving delicious cafe-style food where one can sit, relax, eat and enjoy reading their favourite books. The cafe is all set to serve continental and Italian cuisines along with beverages.

Anuj Yadav, Founder of The Readers Cafe, Noida is a well-known name in the hospitality industry and a young entrepreneur who shares his journey and plans for expansion. He is now planning to open 4-5 new cafes near Delhi/NCR. Hailing from Gorakhpur he brings a unique concept of a library-oriented cafe, The Readers Cafe. It has two branches, one at an open-air mall, Habitat Centre in Indirapuram and the other in Noida, Sector 18. From the massive collections of classics and mainstream books to the amazing food and drinks.



This cafe has it all to get you hooked from the time you enter. You can pick your favourite book and enjoy reading it while you are treating yourself with scrumptious appetisers and refreshing drinks. Just in case, you want to take the book to your home you can directly buy it from here too. The cafe also promotes events like Book Launches, Authors' and Readers' meeting. One of the riskiest endeavours an entrepreneur can do is to start his own venture especially if it's in a competitive environment such as the hospitality industry. However, when you are putting the right ingredients in your business, then undoubtedly it will attain the success it deserves.





And that is what Anuj did; identifying the key elements for his restaurant venture. "No Risk, No Gain" and this is what he followed. He knew his idea is unique and was also aware of the risks and struggles he will be facing while starting his outlet, however, Anuj didn't let it overpower him, and the result is, the opening of The Reader's Cafe in the year 2015.

No matter how successful you become, it's the bond that you have created throughout your life that matters. Not only with his family and close acquaintances, but Anuj also shares a good bond with his co-workers, customers, and clients. One of the unique ingredients that Anuj took notice of is the youth's needs and wants that can collaborate with his cafe. He knew that the combination of coffee and a book is what every bibliophile loves. As a result, he took this small detail as an opportunity and turned this ideation into a whole concept for his cafe. This familiar yet different kind of cafe is what makes it popular and exciting.

As per discussions with Anuj Yadav, he is intended to expand his business by opening more cafes to spread his unique idea in different cities. By bringing a unique concept to the hospitality industry the cafe won the 'Radio City Icon Award' in 2018.

