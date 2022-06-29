Anunta Tech join the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for the DaaS Market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Anunta Tech, a leading Managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) provider, is excited to share that they have joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program for Enterprise DaaS product(s) in the DaaS market.

Gartner defines DaaS Market as "solutions that provide a virtualized desktop or Windows application experience to workers, entirely from a remote hosted location such as the public cloud".

"We are excited to be part of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program. We believe it showcases our commitment to deliver innovative DaaS products to our customers by putting them at the center," said Sivakumar Ramamurthy, CEO, Anunta Tech. "Over the years, we have sought open customer feedback to drive product innovations at Anunta and feedback received on neutral and industry-respected platforms like Gartner Peer Insights will augment our customer-first approach. We are grateful for all the feedback we receive from our customers in our journey to design innovative DaaS offerings."



Over the last decade, Anunta has become a trusted advisor in the DaaS market, forming long-term partnerships with global enterprises and enabling them in their digital transformation journey with continuous innovation and focus on end-user experience.

