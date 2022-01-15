Anurag Shrivastava, Founder of DIDI selected for the Prime Minister's women empowerment policy working group

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India is organizing interaction of select startups with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Startup India Innovation Week from January 10-16 2022 under the nationwide celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.

The interaction aims to understand how startups can contribute to national needs by driving innovation and how the government can assist them in these initiatives. Anurag Shrivastava, Founder of DIDI has been selected to be part of the Working Group that will present policy recommendations to the Prime Minister of India. DIDI is a multi-language app and women-only POS (Point of Sale) for Insurance.

Each working group will be supported by the representatives from Ministry/Department dealing with the theme to finalize the report. Each group will make presentation before the Prime Minister on January 15 2022. DIDI is a multilingual app which will be launched in 732 districts and 26,000 unique locations of India. With a vision to create a scalable and profitable business that would provide insurance and other financial services in India, DIDI is planning to provide employment to 2.6 lakhs women in phase one. Anurag Shrivastava, Founder of DIDI is a firm believer in women empowerment. He says, "The strong network of women that Didi intends to create will not only empower the women across India but also create a strong infrastructure for the government to reach directly to the beneficiary and run other programs and policies, such as the one for farmer welfare where he is also on the policy recommendation panel.



The team at DIDI educates and trains females in their local languages and allows them to participate in this fastest-growing sector with the help of licensing, technology and marketing support. Anurag Shrivastava, Founder of DIDI believes that women empowerment is the key to a better and brighter India. He is a recipient of the Asian Leadership Award. He also received an award from the Government of Maharashtra. As a co-founder of Risk Free Life Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd, Anurag makes insurance buying easy for consumers.

According to an IMF (India Monetary Fund) report, "India will become 26 per cent richer if labour participation of women in India equals that of men." The survey done by DIDI showed that the priority of women is her children and her household and she is not comfortable leaving those responsibilities to go out and work. Financial services are required by everyone and are the fastest-growing sector with clear viability of double-digit growth for the next 25 - 30 years. Thus, DIDI came forward and supported women to sell financial services. The team selected 26000 different locations across India based on the population, average income, and other parameters and plans to empower 10 Didis in each of these locations to sell financial services in the first phase of the project. As the country is set for a nationwide celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, Anurag says "Like Rani Lakshmi Bai and many other great women warriors played a vital role in India's journey of Independence, in present times the women of India too have the power to further strengthen the Indian Economy."

Startup India initiative aims to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country that will drive sustainable economic growth and generate large-scale employment opportunities. Anurag says, "We empower our Didis with the technology-driven recommendation engine by Refreshmint that delivers hyper-personalised financial product recommendations to a customer based on his needs and affordability, by just entering some required inputs." Selling financial services involves a lot of technology, complexity and licensing. With a vision to empower women in the financial sector, DIDI strives for excellence. Visit www.trustdidi.in to know more.

