Anuva and Vedanta's BALCO Medical Centre (BMC) announce strategic collaboration in cancer genomics

Singapore/ Naya Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 7 (ANI/PNN): Anuva, a translational research company, and the Vedanta's BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), one of India's leading cancer hospitals, jointly announce strategic collaboration to build a Cancer Genomics Biobank for research on cancer in India.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Dr Jonathan Picker, CEO of Anuva, and Dr Bhawna Sirohi, Medical Director of BMC, at the BALCO Medical Centre in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

This collaboration leverages the strengths of both organizations - the clinical expertise of BALCO Medical Centre and Anuva'sbiobanking and genomic expertise. Anuva and BMC aim to use this cancer bio/data bank for clinical research to identify relevant insights for precision medicine application for cancer in India.



A cancer focused bio/data bank will help both organizations accelerate discoveries by bringing together biological factors with the background risk elements, at a population level, to find the critical genes that drive cancer. The resulting knowledge will improve understanding of how genetic variants influence cancer, thereby, increasing effectiveness of diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking about the collaboration, Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson of BALCO Medical Centre, said, "This is another milestone in the journey of BALCO Medical Centre towards becoming India's cancer care destination. Our collaboration with Anuva will bring together the best of knowledge, technology and research to serve the people of India better, through precision medicine and targeted treatment."

Dr Bhawna Sirohi, Medical Director of BMC, added, "This partnership will provide us a bridge to support "bench to bedside" research, driving our efforts to accelerate progress in treating cancer and also help patients with cancer live longer with better quality of life."

"I am tremendously excited to embark on this endeavor with BALCO Medical Centre," said Dr Jonathan Picker, CEO of Anuva. He further noted, "Despite all the research, cancer still remains the third leading cause of death. As a genetic disease, the research needs to be personalized to the affected populations."

