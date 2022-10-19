AnyTechMeta Launches World's First Tech Marketplace In Metaverse

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/GPRC): New enterprise metaverse community platform from AnyTechMeta is all prepped up for the launch of its Community platform in early November 2022. AnyTechMeta is building the metaverse as an app- and hardware-independent, an always-on consumer engagement platform that not only connects the digital and real worlds but also lets companies talk to their global target audiences in real time, which improves the efficiency of the marketplace ecosystem as a whole.

AnyTechMeta has already begun taking applications from software and technology firms worldwide, with an official launch planned for the first week of November 2022. With the introduction of the AnyTechMeta, Any Tech Ventures moves closer to realizing its goal of making technology available to everyone in the world without needing specialized hardware. AnyTechMeta's launch showcases the potential unlocked by fusing VR's top features with blockchain technology and the nascent pieces of the next-generation Web 3.0.

Once within the AnyTechMeta, participants will be able to look around virtual stores and try out the products they have to offer. Explore computer hardware, software, and other products from global manufacturers. Real-time, two-way audio conversations with company representatives and other users. In addition, virtual space owners (companies) can directly engage with their users in real time around the globe. They have a number of choices for integrating CTAs and POS systems into their metaverse spaces, allowing for extensive personalization.

"Metaverse is much more than a gaming and trading eco-system. Brand activations utilising avatars and a few NFTs do not establish a presence in the metaverse. Utilizing the metaverse as an extension of your organisation to foster meaningful ties across your market, consumers, partners, and community is more of a crucial first step. " Said Abhishek Tyagi, Founder & Chief Innovation Officer.

He further added, "With our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, actively encouraging the indigenous development of 5G technology, and Jio & Airtel creating the ecosystem to leapfrog the Digital India vision with the introduction of Smart Glasses, Hologram Videos, incredible bandwidths, and much more, as demonstrated at the recent IMC2022, India is well positioned to take advantage of the benefits of the metaverse. There will be 2 billion members of Generation Alpha by 2025, making up the bulk of consumers. For businesses to reap the benefits of automation, AI, augmented reality, the cloud, and the metaverse, there is no better moment or place (India) to embark on this global digital evolution journey and strive towards developing more transparent and engaging user experiences."



"AnyTechMeta is your gateway to the metaverse, where users can engage in immersive environments to explore different products." said Abhimanyu Tyagi, Business Unit Head at Value Prospects.

Company offerings will be brought together on the AnyTechMeta enterprise metaverse platform for the technology ecosystem. The platform bridges the gap between the products of major technology businesses worldwide, spanning a wide range of industries vital to today's digital economy.

During its minimum viable product (MVP) release, AnyTechMeta will demonstrate the core features of the metaverse and gather insights from early user interactions within this virtual world. Participants in this MVP release will be able to create avatars in the metaverse and gain access to the metaverse marketplace on various devices, including smartphones, computers, VR devices, and Oculus headsets. Early adopters can see the building blocks of the virtual shopping, retail, and entertainment experiences we have in mind for this metaverse.

AnyTech Meta is definitely a company of the new age that operates at the intersection of data analytics, marketing, and Web3 to drive the global adoption of technology. Powering immersive user experiences with their open, & scalable infrastructure. Their journey is about people, not machines, and they feel strongly that technology can be a force for good as their mission is to get the next 100 million people into Web3.

