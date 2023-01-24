APL Apollo Unveils Ready Box Sections for Faster and Efficient Tubular Construction

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo), one of the leading branded steel tubes manufacturers, has launched Ready Box Sections to accelerate the construction process. These high-quality structural steel tubes are pre-fabricated, precisely engineered and cut to length, hence there is little or no on-site fabrication required which saves a lot of time.

APL Apollo is the first ever company in India to produce ready square box sections of size 500x500mm and 20mm thickness to make tubular construction faster, better and more efficient than ever. Meanwhile, APL Apollo has also announced that it's coming up with the biggest-ever facility in Raipur-Chhattisgarh to fulfil the expected high demand for these Ready Box Sections.

Earlier, the sections of such a large diameter were made manually and heavy plates were transported, stored, cut and then welded from all four sides. All these complicated processes are used to result in increasing the overall time and cost of the project. APL Apollo has transformed the overall scenario with the launch of these Ready Box Sections, made by using cutting-edge technology with no compromise in quality.

Announcing the launch of "Ready Box Sections", Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo said, "We are delighted to launch Ready Box Tubes that ensure faster construction and the overall reduction in project cost. A lower lead time of our technology to produce a large quantity of Ready Box Sections in a day exactly in cut-to-length sizes equally ensures no delays in project deadlines apart from creating more carpet area."



Thanks to the Ready Box Sections by APL Apollo, high-rise buildings and mega factory and warehouses can now be constructed faster than ever. The lower project timelines reduces the overall costs. Also in terms structural design, these Ready Box Sections offers smooth edges and better aesthetics. Moreover, they do not require encasing or shuttering and simply the concrete can be filled inside the tube.

India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and construction sector contributes significantly to it. In this steadfast development, a lot of new technologies, products and concepts have been discovered and developed by the industry. Among these, Tubular Construction is one of the latest and rapidly growing technologies in which APL Apollo has already taken a big leap forward.

Available in a wide range of choices APL Apollo Ready Box Sections are offered at a competitive price.

For more information, please visit www.aplapollo.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

