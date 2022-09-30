APML received PHDCCI Awards for Excellence 2022 for its Immense Contribution in CSR Activities conferred by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/ Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd.): Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. has bagged the most prestigious PHDCCI Outstanding Social Welfare Award 2022 conferred by the Speaker of Lok Sabha of India, Hari Om Birla at the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry's Business Practices and Annual Awards for Excellence 2022, organized at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi.

This award is presented to Ramesh Agarwal - Chairman of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. for his immense contribution in the empowerment of economic, cultural and educational development in the underprivileged sections of the Indian society.

The selection of the awards is decided at the three-level meticulous screening and selection procedure validated by third party auditors and finalized by an eminent Jury chaired by the Retired Chief Justice of India and other prominent personalities.

The company has carried out its corporate social responsibilities to the highest level in economic Impact, social Impact and community outreach services. The PHD Annual Awards are instituted to recognize Indian businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals for their outstanding achievements in selected areasand individual initiatives in economic, social, educational, and cultural areas.



According to Agarwal Chairman APML, "I am thankful to PHDCCI and jury members for recognizing our efforts and choosing me from the whole country for such a distinguished award. Social Welfare is the perfect way of expressing my gratitude to the society that has given me so much love and respect. I have always felt that it is my duty to give back to society whatever I have earned. While contributing to Sewa Bharti Delhi and CSR Activities by APML, I met a lot of people who shared my vision for an ideal society and wanted to bring about real positive change. This helped me a lot and I adjoined for the upliftment of the downtrodden class."

The company takes initiatives to conquer the community challenges by lending an important hand to drive the country's economy through his Corporate CSR initiative - Nidra Daan, Beti Padhao, Ekal Vidya and many more.

APM Foundation's iconic initiative of Nidra Daan- A life Saving for Indian Truck Drivers by commencing Driver Sewa Kendra on National Highways was discussed and appraised by PM Modi at the National Logistics Policy Launch event at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi held on 17 September 2022.

With philanthropic approach, The company is striving hard for transforming the nation towards a better future. Congratulations once again on your accomplishment and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors.

