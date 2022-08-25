APML sets new heights in self storage segment with Storekar.com

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd.): India's largest and trusted moving company- Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. has accomplished a strong position in the self-storage segment with Storekar.Com - A dynamic storage platform.

This strategic storage support aims to carve an extra space at customer's homes and business premises by paying the nominal monthly rates. Be it getting their home renovated, moving abroad for a while, or reconstructing their shops or office, or whatever be customer's storage need, Storekar by APML is at their back. The company has more than 256 Self-Storage Units located in all the metropolitan cities of the country.

With an alliance of unwavering will, and resolute spirit, Storekar by APML aims to create the new market segment of Rs 1000 Crore by providing A+ Grade storage facility with fully integrated fire prevention systems and security surveillance to ensure safe storage of customer's valuable belongings. Further, APML has recently completed its 2.5 million moves across the globe in their relocation segment.





The company is successfully running its campaign - '9 300 300 300 pe Phone Kar Store kar' on the renowned platforms to reach its valuable customers.

According to the Director of Company Navneet Agarwal "It gives me a great delight to announce Storekar as one of the largest Self-Storage Facilities in India, which will be a game changer in the household segment. We have a strong pedigree of leading a scaled storage platform & helping the individuals and small businesses to store their lifetime memories and excess stuff at our fully secured self-storage units along with pick and drop facility. Our storage team of highly motivated professionals are working continuously towards ensuring fully secured storage for our clients. We intend to offer more customer satisfaction through our risk covered services and always empower thousands of individuals to create a perfect storage ecosystem with our self-storage services."

Storekar is an ideal platform to provide comprehensive self and business storage solutions perfectly designed to cater requisites of the clients. Over the past decade, the company has achieved operational excellence with 256 Storage Premises with more than 20 lakh sq. ft. warehousing space and dedicated fleet of 1200+ GPS Enabled Trucks for its logistics operations. The company's prime focus has always been to make sure that the mobility and storage operations can take the customers from the desire to delight. For storage related queries, visit www.storekar.com.

This story is provided by Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article. (ANI/Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd.)

