APML Starts Awareness Campaign LIMITED NAHI TOH ASLI NAHI for Fake Market Players

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI/Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd.): It is astounding to hear that around 83 customers are duped by Fake moving companies operating with popular brand names every day. Unaware customers book the services of fake companies due to the paid ads running on top search engines and online directories with similar or identical names and lose their life-earned goods. To stand out in this highly cutthroat market segment, Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. alerts innocent customers through LIMITED NAHI TOH ASLI NAHI Campaign on all feasible media platforms offline and online to beware of fraud packers and movers who are deceiving them on the verge of becoming the renowned moving brand.

As per the APML Spokesperson, "There is only one Limited company registered with the name of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs of India with the official website. www.agarwalpackers.com. The company has also created an awareness page named Beware of Fake Page on its official website. It is advisable to deal with Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited, which has the logo with the picture of their chairman- Ramesh Agarwal and APML written below his image.

Periodically, the company published advisories to protect their valuable clients from getting trapped by fraudsters. Many news articles were plotted in the famous newspaper that are mentioned below:

* Movers and Packers' scam: Gang arrested for cheating people (Published in The Hindu on July 20, 2022)

* Three persons arrested for running fake transport company (Published in The Hindu on Sep 18, 2022)

* A Moving Scam Reported Through Online Search Engine, FIR Filed (Published in PR News on Oct 28, 2020)

* The fake website offers to help the couple move, and steals all their belongings (Published in Indian Express on April 24)

* Fake movers and packers' bill quotation shows Shivraj Singh Chouhan leaving CM's house (Published in Zeenews.com on 5 Dec 2018)

* Fake 'Aggarwal packers and movers' held (Published in The Hindu)

Ramesh Agarwal, Chairman (APML) says, "It is agonizing to hear the customer's plea about losing their hard-earned goods daily. We are our best to clear this mess and for this; we are running the awareness campaigns in the leading newspapers, electronic media, social media handles, and other online platforms to spread awareness among the general masses regarding the original moving brand."

Guidelines to Prevent Yourself from Fake Moving Brands?

1. Check, if it is a LIMITED company registered under ROC, Government of India Check with the full name of the company i.e Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd.

Company Authentication before Contact @ http://www.mca.gov.in/mcafoportal/viewCompanyMasterData.do.



The only company in respect to packers and movers industry is approved by IBA (Indian Banks Association) vide number MUA-1783. You can check at https://www.iba.org.in/

2. Have put Suffixes, Prefixes and similar names or mark Like - Agarwal Packes and Movers

('r' is missing in the name) or Aggarwal Packers and Movers (gg is added in the name)

3. Using the name of Agarwal Packers and Movers in website Name like -

www.aggarwalbestpackers.in If you have confronted any such fraudulent company with

the name of Agarwal Packers and Movers, contact 9300300300 or write us at -

info@agarwalpackers.com.

4. The picture of APML's Chairman, Ramesh Agarwal with a cap on the website, stationary &

other documents of the company.

5. The Universal contact number is 9300300300

6. The official website of the company is www.agarwalpackers.COM

Navneet Agarwal, CEO of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd added, "APML has expanded its wings with a physical presence in overseas locations in the year 2022 -UAE, US, Singapore, Malaysia, and Nepal. Further, the company is serving in 182+ countries worldwide"

Genuinely established in the year 1987 By Ramesh Agarwal, Chairman APML, the company is touching great heights and becoming the most preferred moving brand due to its innovative business approach. The company is coming across several complaints on a regular basis wherein customers' valuable possessions are looted and stolen during transportation from one destination to another by a third party. It takes years to carve a brand in the industry and some counterfeit packers and movers diminish the repo of the original brand with their malpractices with their single approach. So, the awareness campaign is running by the company - LIMITED NAHI TOH ASLI NAHI................to genuinely help the people who are going to relocate soon.

