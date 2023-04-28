Apollo Diagnostics launches Xpert Health - A varied range of Wellness Health Packages

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/SRV): Apollo Diagnostics, a prominent healthcare services provider, has recently launched Xpert Health, a new wellness category that offers personalized healthcare to patients for preventive health packages. Xpert Health aims to provide patients with easy and affordable access to high-quality healthcare services. According to the World Health Organization, preventive healthcare plays a vital role in maintaining good health and preventing illnesses. In this regard, Xpert Health by Apollo Diagnostics is a significant step towards promoting preventive healthcare in India.

Xpert Health packages comprise a variety of preventive health check-ups, including comprehensive blood tests, vital parameter checks, and lifestyle assessments. The key feature that sets Xpert Health by Apollo Diagnostics apart from other preventive health check-up options is its personalized approach. Xpert Health offers tailored preventive health check assessments based on an individual's age, gender, lifestyle, family history, and other clinical conditions parameters. This ensures that patients receive a panel of tests that predicts any health risks they may face, including the onset of chronic medical conditions. With this information, individuals can take timely and targeted interventions to prevent or delay the onset of these conditions and maintain good health.

"We are excited to launch Xpert Health, which is a significant addition to our portfolio of healthcare services. Our aim is to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone. With Xpert Health, we are offering patients personalized healthcare packages that cater to their unique needs. Our mission is to touch a billion lives and make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry in India and beyond. With our extensive network of patient care centers and state-of-the-art laboratories, we are well-equipped to offer high-quality healthcare services to our patients," said Mr Chandra Shekhar, CEO of Apollo Diagnostics.

Key benefits of preventive health check-ups:

- Preventive health check-ups provide numerous benefits for individuals of all ages. By identifying early warning signs and symptoms, predicting the risk of various chronic diseases, and implementing personalized management strategies, individuals can take control of their health and potentially prevent or delay the onset of certain illnesses.



- Regular health screenings also help monitor disease progression, reducing the risk of complications from both the disease and treatment. This can ultimately reduce morbidity and disability while lowering long-term treatment expenditure.

- In addition to these benefits, preventive health check-ups also help individuals envision their health goals for the future. By motivating healthy lifestyle choices such as regular exercise, maintaining a healthy diet, and prioritizing mental wellness, individuals can stay happy, mindful, and grateful while avoiding unnecessary stress and anxiety. Overall, investing in regular preventive health check-ups is a small but essential step towards achieving and maintaining good health.

Vishwajit Reddy - Chief Growth Officer, further added, "Preventive health check-ups are essential for maintaining good health and identifying potential health risks early on. By taking a proactive approach to our health and combining it with an active lifestyle, balanced diet, and stress management, we can gain control over our well-being. Investing a few hours for a preventive health check once a year can add extra years to our life. Let's take charge of our health and make it a priority."

Xpert Health by Apollo Diagnostics is now available at over 2000 patient care centres across India. The services offered are backed by state-of-the-art laboratories, including a global reference lab based out of Hyderabad, with the capability to process up to 50,000 samples per day.

With the launch of Xpert Health, Apollo Diagnostics continues its commitment to bringing world-class healthcare services to patients across India. Patients can now access personalized healthcare packages that cater to their unique needs, making preventive healthcare more accessible and affordable.

For more information, visit - http://www.apollodiagnostics.in/ or call 040- 44442424

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

