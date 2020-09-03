Apparel exports to register 40 per cent expansion in FY21: AEPC

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Apparel exports from India will expand by about 40 per cent this fiscal, the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said on Thursday.

"We are working with a target to achieve 40 per cent increase in apparel exports this financial year with a major focus on new medical textiles. This will take our total apparel exports up from 15.4 billion dollars last fiscal to about 22 billion dollars in 2020-21," said Chairman A Sakthivel.

Addressing 41st annual general meeting of the council, he said that though COVID-19 is the most disruptive health crisis in modern human history, India and the world will achieve faster progress and new quality of development post-COVID as every adversity presents multiple new opportunities.

Sakthivel said the trading environment in the United States is looking good and there are positive sentiments for engaging with India as a reliable partner in the global value chain.

The AEPC has asked the government for a free trade agreement with the United States.

Besides, the council has asked for a thorough review of all existing trade pacts with the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada to remove the disadvantages. (ANI)

