AppCare Solutions: Pioneering New-Age Digital Marketing Approach and Hallmark of 'Out of the box thinking'

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/PNN): Before the pandemic, the digital revolution was still in its infancy. Nevertheless, the coronavirus silenced doubts about the necessity of digital marketing and significantly pushed the corporate to increase spending on digitalization.

Although many digital marketing agencies exist, creating an effective digital marketing strategy can be hard. Here is where AppCare Solutions steps in to redefine the existing marketing industry by bringing an inventive marketing approach. Led by three horsemen of marketing, Jigar Nathwani, Prasham Gosalia and Ankur Sanghavi, the company is leveraging technology and best industry practices to become a one-stop digital marketing agency for businesses of all sizes. Among other things, it is helping global clients design campaigns and lay out effective marketing approaches.

With the comprehensive knowledge Jigar gained while working for top-notch brands in the IT field for 10 years, he, along with his team, drew up the concept of a full-service marketing agency. It has added SEO, Search Engine Marketing, Web Design, Web Development, Email Marketing and Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, Mobile App Development, and others to its service portfolio, which has paved the way to success.

The Genesis of AppCare Solutions

Though AppCare Solutions was founded to provide ASO services and assist apps in dominating app stores, AppCare has established a reputation by expanding innovation into other industries.

"We started with the Idea of ASO. We were already building Android and iOS Apps for our clients and helping them rank higher. Eventually, we thought we were more than ready to expand the idea to an all-encompassing digital marketing firm," said Prasham.

"Since we started the business around a year ago, we have become an essential component of our client's businesses. Getting here took many laborious days and nights of arduous effort, innovative solutions, and trustworthy client services," heralds Ankur, Co-Founder.



Appcare Solutions has seen rapid development as a result of its enormous potential. It has acquired clients from Italy to America, from multi-million Dubai-based corporations to the smallest seed-funded startups.

"Integrated Solutions remains at the core. Since there is no one-size-fits-all approach to marketing, we create individualized, integrated solutions, especially for your company". Ankur contributes.

Challenges, Growth and Future

"I've worked in the domain of digital transformation for ten years, and our biggest challenges have been re-skilling and upskilling. New technologies and paradigms emerge as the digital world expands and advances. As a result, yesterday's knowledge is no longer applicable today, and those in the creative, strategic, and technological fields must develop or risk being left behind", explains Jigar.

"The digital Marketing niche demands constant new approaches and mindset. It demands learning from history and dreaming of the future. You have to live and think in the future to drive creativity. Creativity and innovation are at the heart of this Niche. Creativity demands thoughts, and innovation demands action," Prasham added.

"About the future, I believe in a phrase, 'For the sky, there are no fences facing. Come what may! We're all set! We are all set to pave our way into metaverse and web3 with our out of box thinking. The future with our glasses looks very exciting", furthered Jigar Nathwani.

