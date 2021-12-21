Appetite Momos opens their multiple outlets across Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/TPT): Serving the best momos in Maharashtra, Appetite Momos has opened multiple outlets in the town.

They are serving momos in Thane Naupada, Thane Anand Nagar, Thane Teen Hath Naka, Kanjurmarg, Chembur, Airoli, Dombivali, and Kalyan.

The momos are sumptuous dumplings stuffed with a variety of ground meat (mutton, chicken, lamb) or vegetables or cheese, either steamed, fried, or grilled in a tandoor with a desi twist.



Talking about the food, the founder says, "I am happy to serve people with a varied range of momos. Looking at people's faces when they take the first bite of momos is what gives me satisfaction. It makes me feel proud of my team that they are able to cook such delicious momos effortlessly. Cooking momos is not a mere task but it requires a lot of expertise for bringing the perfect shape and taste. I am thankful for a such great team as nothing would be impossible without them. As we are growing in the coming time, I wish to open more outlets all over India and let people taste the best momos with authentic taste. "

Appetite Momos strays from the traditional momo by serving sinful treats like Chilly Cheese Momos, Cheese Peri Peri, and Cheese Chicken Peri Peri. A dedicated audience gathers here for the cheesy momos. Paneer Achari and Paneer Tandoor Mix are two examples of fusion dishes. The greatest sellers here are the melt-in-your-mouth Mutton Nawabi and Chicken Achari.

There is a great seating place and the atmosphere is likewise extremely pleasant. The speedy administration is the best part. Most of the times at places individuals are continued pausing yet here you are not made to sit tight for your Momos. The staffs here are additionally benevolent and always ready to help.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

