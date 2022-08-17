Applications now open for BEAUTY&YOU grant program by Estee Lauder Group of Companies and Nykaa

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/PNN): BEAUTY&YOU India, created by The Estee Lauder Companies (ELC) and NYKAA, one of India's leading omnichannel beauty and lifestyle retailers, looks to discover, spotlight, and propel the next generation of Indian beauty brands. This first-of-its-kind non-equity grant program is now open for applications on https://www.beautyandyouawards.com/

The program aims to support India-focused companies and entrepreneurs through a competitive application process. Awards to pre-launch and in-market premium beauty concepts will be announced in November 2022 based on applications submitted by no later than September 30, 2022.

Award recipients will benefit from access to ELC and NYKAA relationships and expertise across the beauty ecosystem to nurture emerging ideas that amplify Indian voices and address unmet needs in skincare, makeup, hair care, and fragrance categories. A rare, one-of-a-kind opportunity for founders to create, build and scale in one of the most exciting beauty markets in the world.



HOSTS

New Incubation Ventures (NIV) is the strategic early-stage investment and incubation arm for The Estee Lauder Companies. NIV partners with forward-thinking founders and entrepreneurs to create, fund, and support the best-emerging beauty brands and new business models to shape the future of beauty and build an actionable pipeline of diversified brands and new engines of growth for the ELC portfolio.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M*A*C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar with a vision of bringing inspiration and joy to people everywhere, every day. Derived from the Sanskrit word 'Nayaka', meaning one in the spotlight, Nykaa has emerged as one of India's leading lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platforms. Since its launch, Nykaa has expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore. Delivering a comprehensive Omnichannel e-commerce experience, Nykaa offers over 4,000 brands and over 3.1 million product SKUs through its website and mobile applications. The Nykaa Guarantee ensures that products available at Nykaa are 100% authentic and sourced directly from the brand or authorized retailers. Through engaging and educational content, digital marketing, social media influence, robust CRM strategies, and the Nykaa Network community platform, Nykaa has built a loyal community of millions of beauty and fashion enthusiasts.

