Apply now for a range of lucrative career opportunities through JEE to enroll in SIT's new-age B.Tech program; admissions open now!

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune (SIT Pune), one of the leading engineering institutes in India is inviting applications to its reputed B.Tech program. Interested candidates can apply online with their JEE scores to explore the extensive and industry-ready program. Further, students can deep dive into the world of engineering with a host of specialisations such as Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Robotics and Automation.

Dr Ketan Kotecha, Director of Symbiosis Institute of Technology, said, "We are thrilled to invite applications from students who are eager to enhance their personal and professional growth through our Institute. Our educational approach is tailored to deliver technical training that aligns with the constantly evolving and competitive industry standards. At SIT, we have established numerous international partnerships and industry connections, ensuring that our students benefit from a well-rounded and interdisciplinary education. Therefore, students who choose to pursue their studies at our institute can be assured of receiving a comprehensive and cutting-edge education."

Students who wish to explore the world of engineering at SIT Pune can apply for the B.Tech program using their JEE scores. In addition, interested candidates must have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with one of the following: Chemistry/Biotechnology/Biology/Technical vocational subjects, and have obtained at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent in the case of SC/ST candidates) in the above subjects taken together.

At SIT, the pedagogy emphasizes experiential learning, and the Institute has formed partnerships with renowned, global institutes such as Telecom Ecole De Management, France; Swinburne University, Malaysia; Qatar University; Deakin University, Australia; Leeds Beckett University, United Kingdom; and University Pahang, Malaysia. Additionally, the Institute has more than 54 industry associations and active MoUs with 21 industries. Some of the notable industry partners include Rubiscape Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; TechMahindra Makers Lab; Hyster Yale; Philips; Spark Minda; KPIT; and Tata Technologies to name a few.



Students can also take honours/minor courses in various disciplines to gain in-depth knowledge in specialized areas, which can aid in their future development. Under the guidance of faculty members, students are provided with the opportunity to work in groups on various technical projects, which may result in paper publications or patents.

The Training and Placement Cell of SIT, Pune, which boasts a 99 per cent placement record overall, facilitated a record-breaking placement of Rs. 42 LPA. The Cell assists visiting firms and conducts pre-placement lectures, online examinations, interviews, and group discussions for the students. As part of their dedication to providing a comprehensive learning experience, the Institute provides collaborative learning opportunities with industry leaders such as HP, TATA Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and many more.

At SIT, education and research are global phenomena, and the Institute is committed to increasing its national and international visibility. SIT strives to enhance institutional strengths through strategic partnerships, mobilizes and leverages internal intellectual resources, adds contemporary learning to the student experience, and develops collaborative research groups. As part of its internationalization efforts, SIT offers students opportunities such as Global Immersion Programmes and workshops/seminars conducted by industry leaders from around the world.

