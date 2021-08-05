Appreciate Coal India's shift to LNG for cleaner energy: Rawmatt Techno Solutions

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/SRV Media): Over the years, as industrial sectors have grown exponentially to address the rising demand for energy, it has been subsequently followed by an immense jump in carbon emissions.

This jump has led to growing concerns globally about the dangerous effects of high carbon footprints and has been followed by the constant stress on the need to come up with innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions worldwide.

Coal India Limited (CIL), India's largest coal producer that supplies more than 80 percent of the nation's coal requirements, has come forward with the initiative of a 5-year plan to reduce its emissions by replacing all diesel-driven heavy mining machinery with re-gasified LNG as its fuel source. This decision was made in order to support the broad goal of reducing India's carbon footprint by a panel formed in Delhi in the month of June to speed up the adoption of low-carbon technologies and promote energy efficiency.

Rawmatt Techno Solutions, one of the leading provider of environmentally efficient fuel sources has welcomed this move by Coal India Limited. Rawmatt Techno Solutions has been the pioneer in India's L-CNG movement and working towards implementing better infrastructure to promote the use of green energy in India. It has successfully installed India's first private LNG storage & dispensing facility and LCNG dispensing facility in the city of Nagpur.



The company has also been involved in the retro-fitment of in-use diesel vehicles to be converted to CNG-driven. It has a strong team of in-house technical manpower adept in carrying out retro-fitment requirements of commercial vehicles.

In recent times, Rawmatt Techno Solutions has also installed electric charging units in their retail outlets in collaboration with Tata Power, in line to its vision of facilitating a more environmentally-friendly mode of transportation. Going forward, the company has planned the expansion of their LNG stations and conversion centers across the country.

Rawmatt Techno Solutions plans to continue working towards new and innovative solutions to ensure that India's air is free of fuel-related pollutants; and to establish a more sustainable method of energy consumption to make way for a cleaner and healthier future.

To know more, visit: http://rawmatt.in/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

