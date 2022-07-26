Aptech announces strategic alliance with HCL Technologies to build future-ready IT talent pool

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aptech Limited, a pioneer in the non-formal vocational training business in the country, has entered into a strategic alliance with HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, to curate programs for students who aspire to build careers in the Information Technology (IT) industry.

Aptech IT Careers Powered by HCL Technologies will leverage the HCL EdTech platform to provide aspirants with high-quality content, labs and capstone in digital engineering, digital technologies, cloud, cybersecurity, and data science. HCL EdTech is backed by HCL's technology and innovation lineage, while Aptech has over three decades of experience in providing coaching and vocational training in various sectors.

Aptech IT Careers Powered by HCL Technologies will initially launch two major programs-(1) First IT Career, an accelerated project-based job certification program for Engineering, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) students (fresh graduates or final year), (2) SwiTch, specially designed for graduates from non-IT/CSE (Computer Science) backgrounds with or without work experience to move into IT and Tech Careers.

The hybrid training programs will focus on the learner's potential for IT and Technology careers, provide necessary assessments to help them choose the right domain and pursue job-based training facilitated by industry practitioners.

Dr Anil Pant, Managing Director, and CEO, Aptech Limited, said, "We are thrilled to be joining hands with HCL Technologies. India has a large youth population and a favourable demographic dividend that could add a significant per cent to the GDP growth rate. The nation is becoming one of the fastest growing economies in the world, yet this financial growth has not trickled down to benefit the large number of people who are out of jobs. Even more unfortunate is that, it is not so much the dearth of jobs but the lack of skilled manpower behind such large numbers of unemployed youth. What we truly need today is a transition-from Qualified Unemployed Graduates (QUGs) to becoming Skilled Employed Professionals (SEPs). Qualified Unemployed Graduates (QUGs) are churned out year after year, unsuitable for employment commensurate with their degrees. At House of Aptech, with our various training brands, we believe we have all the fundamentals and building blocks to transform Qualified Unemployed Graduates (QUGs) to become Skilled Employed Professionals (SEPs)."

He added, "I am confident that this coming together of two of the strongest players in the sector with complementing strengths will help students find the career of their choice while helping the industry meet their needs of a highly skilled workforce in tune with the rapidly evolving scenario. Training is the foundation of Aptech and will remain a key factor in skilling the tech workforce of the future."

Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, EdTech Business, HCL Technologies said, "HCL EdTech's focus is to equip and enable the learners to acquire professional competencies and tech skills to become job ready. Our platform content and delivery pedagogy have been built and tested over the years, and we are happy that Aptech will leverage them through this alliance. We look forward to introducing best practices in EdTech in the coming years."

According to NASSCOM's Technology Sector in India 2022 report, the Indian technology sector became a USD 227 billion industry in FY 2022, registering the decade's highest growth of 15.5 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, for FY22, the sector added 4.5 lakh new jobs to take the overall direct employees to 50 lakh people. Accounting for 9 per cent of India's GDP (including e-commerce) in FY22, the IT-BPM sector could be the future driver of modern India.

With over three decades of strong experience in vocational skill training and non-formal academic curriculum-based training programs, Aptech Limited is a pioneer in the non-formal vocational training business in the country with a significant global presence. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current presence of over 800 centers globally, Aptech Limited has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media and entertainment, retail and aviation, beauty and wellness, banking and finance, and pre-school segment amongst others. Aptech Limited has successfully trained students, professionals, universities and corporates through its two main streams of business- Individual training and Enterprise Business Group.

Under Individual Training, Aptech offers career and professional training through its multi-brands-Aptech Computer Education, Arena Animation and Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (both in Animation and Multimedia), Lakme Academy powered by Aptech (beauty and grooming), Aptech Hardware and Networking Academy, Aptech Aviation and Hospitality Academy, Aptech English Learning Academy, Aptech International Pre-school amongst others.

Enterprise business includes Training and Assessment Solutions for Corporates & Institutions (Aptech Training Solutions, Aptech Assessment and Testing Solutions). Aptech Limited has been recognized as a Great Place to Work (2017 & 2019) won the Golden Peacock National Training Award (2019) and appraised at Maturity Level 5 of the People Capability Maturity Model (PCMM) in the year 2020.

HCL Technologies has a broad focus across the key themes of digital, engineering and cloud. The organization offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry-specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, HCL had consolidated revenue of US$ 11.79 billion. Its nearly 211,000 ideapreneurs operate out of 52 countries.



