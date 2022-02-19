AquaKraft announces Atharva Desai as International Youth Ambassador for QUENCH 66

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI/SRV): AquaKraft Projects Pvt Ltd announced young and budding US-based Formula race car driver Atharva Desai as International Youth Ambassador for QUENCH 66, a School Development initiative supported by the Department of School Education, Government of Maharashtra, India.

QUENCH 66 was launched on February 9, 2022, by Varsha Gaikwad, Minister of School Education, Government of Maharashtra in the august presence of Bhajan Samrat Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Vandana Krishna (IAS) - Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, Vishal Solanki (IAS) - Commissioner (Education), Department of School Education, Government of Maharashtra, India.

QUENCH 66 is AquaKraft's mission to provide 50 million litres of drinking water across 500 schools in Maharashtra by installing one clean drinking water system and two water-positive bio-toilets (1 Male + 1 Female) at each of the identified model schools across the state of Maharashtra. The organization plans to achieve this by creating awareness and leveraging multiple stakeholders of the society and bridging the gap between the haves and have nots. QUENCH 66 encourages individuals and corporate citizens of India and the Indian diaspora across the world to actively contribute to the cause by walking, running and cycling.

The human body is 66 per cent water and this most underappreciated fact, that there are scores of perilous lives exist without access to clean water. In remote small villages, Children are the ones, who often end up bearing the burden of walking miles each day to fetch water from wells, streams and ponds. The time lost fetching the water, robs entire children communities focus on education and eventually their future.





Speaking on the announcement Dr Subramanya Kusnur, Founder Chairman & CEO, AquaKraft Group Ventures said, "Atharva is the perfect ambassador for QUENCH 66 as he merges his racing dreams with the cause of providing clean drinking water and safe sanitation to over 1.5 lac children across over 500 schools in remote villages of Maharashtra. With roots in Maharashtra, being born and brought up in the United States of America makes him a role model not only for the children in rural India but also for the strong Indian Diaspora across the world. We are very proud to have Atharva advocate the cause of QUENCH 66 and encourage the diaspora to actively participate and emulate his passion."

Quench 66 along with Atharva's charisma brings synergy to showcase the need of an hour and brings pride to school children, by giving a safe and clean environment to focus on studies in the school. Atharva was brought up in the American way of life and his upbringing in a fortunate environment, understand the impact of Quench66 on these school children. Atharva with his Indian Heritage and roots in the culture of India is eager to give back to the society of India with his initiative. Atharva comments, "I want my racing skills and achievements in life to uplift a generation of kids and hence, I race for the pride of needy."

Atharva Desai, an American, was born into a family with Indian heritage and origins. His parents migrated to the USA in the last decade of the previous century. His father, Amod Desai commented, since his childhood, he had shown his affinity towards racing cars, "but we never took it seriously" till he forced them to go to a nearby karting racetrack and enrol himself in the karting school. Atharva idolizes Niki Lauda and Adrian Newey for their race car engineering expertise and marvellous skills in producing Formula race cars consistently year after year. He is hoping to race in one of the cars built by one of them.

Expressing happiness on the announcement, Atharva said "I am a self-motivated team player who can work under any team to win formula races, and I want to bring this passion to the team. Also, my cause is to help the needy and forgotten children in remote villages and promote the cause of social justice and equality for all in providing basic amenities of food, water, and a clean environment. I am very happy to represent QUENCH66 as the International Youth Ambassador and take this opportunity to urge one and all in the Indian Diaspora to come forward and participate in QUENCH66 by donating for the noble cause. Together we believe, we can bridge the gap between the haves and have nots."

"It's time to relive your forgotten dreams by supporting the spirit of motorsport & humanity along with me and be a part of the billion dreams." According to Atharva

To know more, visit - https://aquakraft.net/quench66/

