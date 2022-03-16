AQuity accelerates growth and scale with the acquisition of Acusis

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/SRV): AQuity Solutions, a leading provider of virtual solutions for real-time clinical documentation, medical coding, and mid-revenue cycle offerings announced the acquisition of Pittsburgh, PA and India-based Acusis.

This acquisition expands AQuity's scope of solutions to now include Practice Management, Tumor Registry, Medical Billing, and Collection services. Further, AQuity expands provider workflow capabilities in Clinical Documentation, Medical Coding, and Practice Management Services.

Jason Kolinoski, COO for AQuity, said, "The Acusis purchase complements our existing technology-enabled offerings and is a natural extension to our virtual solutions for real-time clinical documentation and revenue cycle management. We look forward to enhancing the experience for customers from both sides of this transaction by integrating our strengths and leveraging AQuity's operational scale and expertise."





"We are pleased to complete this transaction as we launch our investment strategy to accelerate our growth and build greater value for our customers and investors," added Kashyap Joshi, AQuity's CEO. "The Acusis deal expands our business with new solutions and an impressive roster of additional clients. We are especially delighted to welcome the global Acusis team members from India, the Philippines, and the U.S. into the AQuity family."



AQuity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, USA with its India head office in Mumbai, AQuity employs over 7,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, interim management, and medico-legal document preparation services. With over 45 years of experience, the privately held company is recognized by KLAS and Black Book as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines.

To know more, visit - https://aquitysolutions.in/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

