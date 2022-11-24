Ar. Kamlesh Kriplani (KK) And Dr Parimal Gupte Blend Artistic Flair And Business Acumen With Purple Leaf Design Studios

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/PNN): The field of design and architecture is often considered to be an ideal blend of art and science.

It involves precise mathematical calculations, spatial physics, and the artistic ability to give personality to an empty space.

Adding business management to this equation, Ar. Kamlesh Kriplani (KK) and Dr. Parimal Gupte have joined hands to provide holistic design solutions with Purple Leaf Design Studios.

The duo manages the workflow of delivering personalized design solutions and handling business operations. KK, an alumnus of the prestigious Sir J.J. College of Architecture, Mumbai, and founder of Purple Leaf Design Studios Pvt Ltd believes, "Almost always; clients need an expert hand to know their own requirements clearly, hence we need to analyze and understand the necessities of the project objectives, and design the spaces, structures & contrivance accordingly."

Depending on the client's essentials, KK and his team create practical, implementable, and functional designs. Purple Leaf Design Studios has worked on numerous high-end commercial and residential projects. KK has special acumen and expertise in the Retail Sector. Understanding the project's purview and liberty, KK's design team steers away from first thoughts to create unique design concepts. Moreover, unlike most commitments made in the field of architecture and design, Purple Leaf Design Studios delivers the projects on or before the due date.



On the other hand, Dr Parimal handles the business and team management. Having a Ph.D. in Mythology and Culture, he focuses on managing the internal team. Dr. Gupte states "You are not just responsible for the project but you are responsible for people who will be working tirelessly for the stature of the project." Being an active business coach, Dr. Parimal ensures a well-rounded approach to business management.

Dr. Gupte shoulders the responsibility of setting up the right business processes to ensure speedy execution. Recently, this integrated management allowed Purple Leaf Studios to execute a 25,000 sq ft retail project (Supermarket) in Hyderabad, which generally takes 9 to 12 months to finish, with a 3-month timeline. Being a culture connoisseur, Dr. Gupte provides extensive leadership and behavioral training to the team members. Dr. Gupte works closely with KK to analyze their client's requirements and anticipate the potential of the project to ensure hassle-free execution.

KK says, "Designs are the extensions of a client's personality. When a client instills their faith in us to design their dream projects, it is important to incorporate the right mix of art, science, and commerce to execute them."

"Employees are the building blocks of any organization. I have always believed that the roots of business management lie in effective people management. With Purple Leaf Design Studios, we aim at firing on all cylinders by sticking to our commitment to timely deliveries and elevated artistry," says Dr Parimal Gupte.

