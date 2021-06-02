Aragen (Formerly GVK BIO) to partner with Global Biopharma with a renewed brand promise

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aran Lifgee Sciences (Aragen), formerly known as GVK Biosciences and a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, officially marked its transition to a new brand identity.

With a legacy of over 20 years of partnering with innovator life sciences companies around the world, Aragen is poised for growth in the outsourced discovery, development, and manufacturing services sector across both large and small molecule platforms.

The global Pharmaceutical CDMO market, valued USD 160.12 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 236.61 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5%, during the period of forecast (2021-2026), as per a report by Mordor Intelligence.



India is seen as a prime location for the CDMO market, and Aragen has demonstrated strong organic growth on the back of deep domain expertise, strong global delivery capabilities, and partnerships with global biopharmaceutical and biotech clients.

Coinciding with its 20 year history and an incoming global investor, Goldman Sachs, Aragen unfolded the new brand. Manni Kantipudi, CEO of Aragen said "With an aspiration to be a partner of choice to the life sciences industry, we started humbly 20 years ago. With strategic partnerships and investments over the years, a new investor in the company, and a renewed focus on our customers and solutions, we are ready to take the next leap. Our brand promise of 'Together Ahead' and our purpose "In every molecule is the possibility for better health." reflect what Aragen does best - work with our partners and make them successful in the race for better health."

Elaborating on the new visual brand identity and brand promise, Ramesh Subramanian, Chief Commercial Officer said "Our new mark embodies our brand promise, Together Ahead. The seamless coming together of two forms and their collaborative movement, represent our partnerships that enable infinite possibilities for better health. Our symbol which we call 'AURA' embodies our distinctive personality -- Ambitious, Understated, Resilient and Agile. Aragen's brand colors are loaded with symbolism and meaning. From the deep blue colour that conveys the possibilities of science, strength and resilience, the transition is made to vibrant orange which symbolizes life, better health, as well as ambition and energy."

"With this renewed energy and focus, the 3,100+ strong employee base of Aragen, spread across 7 sites in India and overseas, with a pool of over 400 PhDs, is standing ready to continue to serve our existing and new customers in this market." said Chief Operating Officer, Sudhir Singh.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

