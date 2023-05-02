Araya Bagh New Delhi, a luxury celebrations venue opened its doors in Ghitorni, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, India's leading catering company, Catering Collective, has joined hands with Tahiliani Design Studio, best known for their "India Modern" philosophy and contemporary design, to launch Araya Bagh New Delhi. Located on MG Road, and sprawling across 2.5 acres, the venue showcases a beautiful synthesis of exceptional hospitality and stellar design under one roof, promising nothing but the best for luxury celebrations and events of all sizes and occasions.



Araya Bagh New Delhi's official unveiling marked an industry launch evening with a splendid gathering of the most influential and distinguished individuals from the city's wedding & event fraternity such as Varun Dua (Founder, Evolve Weddings), Anshu Khanna (Founder, Royal Fables), Mayuri Chawla - Co-Founder, 1 Magnolia Lane, Shweta Acharya (Co- Founder, Baraati Inc), and many more.



1 Magnolia Lane created an exquisite and regal decoration exclusively for the venue, which added to its sophisticated ambiance. The brand extended physical invitations specially designed by The Pragmatic Art featuring custom illustrations that added a touch of elegance and exclusivity. The same was sent along with artisanal luxury sweets from Zealo Foods. Tailormade Experiences leveraged its expertise in event planning and management to ensure that the brand vision for the launch translated into flawless execution. The photographer and cinematography partner, Stories by Inside Me, effectively captured the spirit and essence of the occasion.



The event commenced with panel discussions focused on 'Weddings & Destination Delhi 2023' and 'creative collaborations in the wedding industry'. These discussions were skilfully moderated by Parthip Thayagrajan, the CEO of Wedding Sutra. Parthip's expertise in the field of wedding planning allowed for meaningful exchanges between the panellists such as Ashay Desai (Business Head- Catering Collective), Rituraj Khanna (CEO, Q Events), Zashank Bhatia (Co-Founder, Tailormade Experiences), Chetan Vohra (Managing Director, Weddingline), Jahan Tahiliani (CEO, Tahiliani Homes), Abhinav Bhagat (Founder, Abhinav Bhagat Events), Neha Mehrotra (Founder, Foreign Wedding Planners), Prerna Agarwal Saxena (Co-Founder, Theme Weaver Design) and Ruchika Arora Bansal (Co-Founder, Plush Weddings).





The venue's exclusive catering partner Blue Sea Catering, an award-winning catering brand, curated a high end, personalised and innovative menu, with a mix of bespoke International and modern Indian cuisines. Their attention to detail, dedication to quality and flawless flavours, and immaculate presentation ensured that guests had an unforgettable culinary experience. The House of Cocktails catered to a cocktail soiree where guests were served their expertly crafted drinks.

Araya Bagh New Delhi has been thoughtfully constructed with a combination of indoor and outdoor areas. A guest size of 50-1500 can be accommodated in varied combinations across 5 spaces. Two lush lawns, two spectacular indoor spaces, and a stunning central concourse extend various options suitable for varied events, big and small. Whether for an intimate phera or mehendi ceremony in the open, a statement indoor cocktail, a glamorous red-carpet soiree, a close-knit birthday party, a striking corporate convention, or a gallant product launch, Araya Bagh New Delhi is idyllic for functions of all kinds, in every sense.



Elated with the launch, Karan Kapur, Executive Director, K Hospitality, mentions, "As we celebrate our group's 50th anniversary in the F&B business this year, the launch of Araya Bagh New Delhi is a small step by us towards becoming a leading player in the luxury wedding space in the country. We are excited about this one-of-a-kind collaboration between the illustrious Tahiliani Design Studio and our catering arm, Catering Collective. We are confident that the discerning audience of New Delhi and beyond are going to find this iconic space ideal for luxury occasions of all sizes, from intimate parties to grand events."



Amid a plethora of expansive lawns and halls in the city, Araya Bagh emerges as the first conceptual venue designed by a celebrated designer. The artistic concept of Araya Bagh New Delhi is a direct extension of the Tahiliani Design Studio and Tarun Tahiliani's hallmark philosophy of 'India Modern'. In borrowing design elements from the rich art heritage of India, reimagined with a contemporary touch, the space is elevated with intricate elements like stone mosaics, antique mirrors, custom pendant lights and lanterns and sky-lit roofs, all juxtaposed against an understated tone-on-tone colour palette. On conceptualizing Araya Bagh, Tarun Tahiliani says, "Design is an ongoing process - viscerally churned from education, exposure, experience, and one's own trial and error to evolve a signature, a philosophy, a unique language. To this, we hope to bring our brand of India modern comfort, fineness, and longevity and create a harmony to make the experience of spaces- blissful in every way."



At Araya Bagh New Delhi, a cohesive design brings aesthetics and utility together. The space is zoned out according to access, priority, and privacy for luxury weddings and related events; brand launches and photoshoots; premium exhibitions and art shows; and corporate training and award functions.

