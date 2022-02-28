Arc Technologies and Institutions CEO Vicky Gawande honored with Entrepreneur of the Year award by Hon. Governor of Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/Target Media): Education, especially in the technical field, continues to become expensive because of which underprivileged students cannot acquire quality learning.

Because of this, a large number of students are not able to achieve what they can in their careers, although they have tremendous talent.

What students need is affordable IT education, but it should be high in quality. It was this need of the students that prompted Vicky Gawande to start Arc Technologies and Institutions in Nagpur.

When asked about what motivated him to establish Arc Technologies and Institutions in 2015, Vicky Gawande says, "I observed that technical training was very expensive at that time in Nagpur. I also saw that majority of students were moving to Hyderabad for the training. So I decided to start a technical training institute that will provide high quality IT education at the most affordable fees anywhere in Maharashtra."

Since it was found, Arc Technologies and Institutions has not just provided high quality, affordable IT education, but also helped an enormous number of students succeed and grow in their careers by securing jobs in top IT firms.



Vicky Gawande has now been honored with the prestigious "Entrepreneur of the Year" award by the Honorable Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Malabar Hill, Mumbai. The award was bestowed to Vicky Gawande for his outstanding and remarkable contribution to the IT and education sector. He has delivered high-quality technical training and exceptional mentorship to his students since he founded Arc Technologies and Institutions.

It is a matter of pride for any city when people belonging to it gain fame in the field that they have chosen. What Vicky has achieved at such a young age is a matter of pride for Nagpur as well as his father Tirthrup Pandhari Gawande, a retired businessman, and mother Nanda Tirthrup Gawande.

Vicky started Arc Technologies and Institutions with an initial investment of Rs. 4000 only. He then brought in expert instructors and developers to assist him in the growth of Arc Technologies and Institutions, which is focused on providing the best of IT education to the Indian youth. In fact, Vicky's vision is to provide the highest quality technical training and placements to aspiring students at the most affordable fees. His mission is to make Arc Technologies and Institutions the largest technical training institute in India.

An educator has the responsibility of not only teaching students but also assisting them in their academic and professional growth. Vicky Gawande is such a person, as students have achieved not only top-level education through Arc Technologies and Institutions but also significant success in their careers. The institute has so far helped over 500 of its students get jobs in top MNCs like Accenture, Cognizant, TCS, HCL, and even Google. These students look up to Vicky Gawande as their mentor and are grateful to him for his excellent guidance.

Since 2015, Nagpur-based Arc Technologies and Institutions has been offering affordable and professional training to students as well as working professionals. At Arc Technologies, you can get trained in the domain of your choice from a wide range of customized training programs. These easy-to-adapt training programs have been tailored to meet the requirements of the most in-demand jobs in the IT sector. Undoubtedly, Arc Technologies and Institutions is one of the best technical training institutes in Maharashtra.

Vicky Gawande is an expert in Professional Forex Trading, Training, Mentorship, and Business Management. The achievements of the 30-year-old at such a young age show Vicky Gawande's undivided attention and commitment to his goal of providing high-quality IT education that every student can afford. He has now become a true role model and inspiration for many people and hence truly deserves the "Entrepreneur of the Year" award, which he received at Governor's House Raj Bhavan in Malabar Hill, Mumbai, on February 24, 2022.

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

