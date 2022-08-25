Arcoiris International commences registration for Miss and Mrs India Beauty Pageant

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arcoiris International today announced the launch of the Arcoiris International Miss, Mrs, Mr India beauty pageant. Registration for the event has started and applicants can register on the following link- arcoirisglobal.com.

People from all walks of life irrespective of gender and marital status can list themselves in six unique titles namely; Arcoiris International Miss India, Mrs India, Mr India, Miss Curvy and Mrs Curvy. Perhaps then a first, a special category titled Arcoiris International Trans Queen India has been introduced for the trans-community people.

The event is being held to encapsulate 'Celebration of Life' through creating awareness on environmental changes and feed the underserved community in India. On every registration the pageant organizer will feed a full meal for a day to a hungry individual, creating a nationwide movement of #Feed_India.

Speaking on the launch, Dr V. V. Manjula Kumari, Ambassador, Arcoiris international said, "Life is precious. One should always be happy wherever and however they are in the journey of life. You should accept yourself and enjoy every bit of it. That is why it is called a celebration of life. I am very happy and excited to announce that Arcoiris International is organizing a beauty pageant with the theme Celebration of Life. This event is special because we have two very important categories: One is the trans queen, and the other one is the curvy India category. Another compelling reason to be excited about this event is that it embodies the emotion of giving. Through this event, they are connected to two beautiful and wonderful causes. One is the Feed India movement. In this movement, they would be feeding a child for the entire day. Second, they would make people aware of the environmental changes. So I am pretty excited and looking forward to seeing you guys on the platform, showing your talents, qualities, and views on different aspects of life. Make this celebration of your life a huge success and the biggest celebration ever of the millennium."

Post the online registration, the shortlisted entrants will first go through State level competition in which all the States will be divided into North and South zones. The finals for these zones would be held in Delhi and Hyderabad respectively. Winners from these zones will next compete at the National level, which would be held in Pondicherry in January 2023. The winner at this stage will have the chance to represent the country in an international title event held in the USA. This will be followed by a few deserving candidates proceeding further for the Universe title. Here, the candidates will be invited to online and offline boot camps where the experts and mentors of the industry will be training and grooming the participants. A number of national and international magazines would be featuring winning beauty queens on their covers.

Contestants would be judged on their various traits like public speaking, intelligence, confidence, and presentation on the theme of the event by panelists comprising famous personalities from the Bollywood and Tollywood fraternity. The winner representing India at the international level will have a chance to interact with the who's who of the glamour world.

Arcoiris International, which means Rainbow in Spanish indicates the beautiful colors which represent different phases of life. Each color is unique yet radiant.so as the phases of life. We need to love it and live it. Arcoiris beauty pageants are the celebration of these diverse phases of life. It's not just the external beauty being crowned. The eternal love and inner beauty will be rewarded. This is the main aim of our beauty pageants and we proudly say that we are the pathfinders and pioneers to bring Miss, Mrs, Mr, Miss, and Mrs Curvy along with Trans queen title pageants on the same platform. We wish to radiate that joy into everyone's life and help people to rediscover their inner strengths and unveil that inner beauty.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)