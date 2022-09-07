Are Stakenomics, Ethereum, and Cardano prepping for price gains in Q4 2022?

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/ATK): It's almost the end of 2022, and the financial pressure of the last quarter is already in effect. Major blockchains are already rising in value because investors are preparing for the next market cycle by making timely investments. While this is a good thing, selecting the right tokens with the potential for storm gains to invest in can be difficult.

Stakenomics (STAK) is a new cryptocurrency that aims to provide its users with long-term investment benefits. As it's currently in presale, there's a lot of promise for this token to blow up in value by December. So, let's talk about this cryptocurrency and two others - Ether (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) - that may just be the best year-end crypto investments.

What is The Stakenomics (STAK)?

Stakenomics (STAK) is a cryptocurrency and the native utility token of the Stakenomics platform. It will power the platform and enable users to make the most of it. Stakenomics (STAK) is bent on providing long-term benefits for its users by hinging on one feature that it's eponymously named after - staking.

One of the most outstanding problems in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space is the proof-of-work mechanism and the problems it generates. The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism is the system by which traditional blockchains like Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum (ETH) validate transactions. Stakenomics' developers identified some of the problems traditional blockchain platforms face before creating the platform.

This system brings about a couple of problems: it requires a lot of computational power. To store transactions, a broad network of computers is required by these networks and these computers usually require a lot of energy, not just for themselves, but for facilities that keep them in good shape. Hardware that eventually becomes faulty and unusable end up being dumped, and because of its high carbon composition and nonbiodegradable nature, it becomes a major environmental concern.

The process of dedicating computers and servers to storing decentralized transactions is called mining, and miners are rewarded with cryptocurrencies of the blockchain they mine for their effort. Because of these token allocations, more miners are beginning to pop up, spending millions of dollars on facilities. In the end, this leads to dangerously increased levels of energy consumption and, eventually, pollution.

Another problem that results from the Proof-of-Work (PoW) mechanism is its slowness. Because the adoption of blockchain technologies is at an all-time high, there aren't enough blocks to process the myriad transactions that occur on them quickly. These issues compounded make the traditional system unscalable.

Luckily, Stakenomics (STAK)uses the recent Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocol which is, by far, the best thing that's happened to decentralized finance (DeFi). It requires way less computational power and is more eco-friendly than the proof-of-work mechanism. Hosted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which utilizes the PoS mechanism, Stakenomics (STAK) is setting itself up as a permanent and infinitely scalable blockchain platform.

What Other Problems Will Stakenomics (STAK) Solve?

Apart from slowness and unscalability, Stakenomics (STAK) also plans on tackling other blockchain problems. While some of them have become commonplace, others are inconveniences that have gained public attention.

High gas fees are one issue crypto traders have to deal with during transactions. Major blockchains often charge reasonably high percentages for each transaction done using their blockchains. This can be a pain for small recurrent transactions because of the frequency of the fees that must be paid.

And for transactions involving huge sums, these taxes can be headache-inducing. Furthermore, most of the profit these blockchains make doesn't get redistributed into the system. That they enter private investors' and developers' pockets seem quite shady.

However, Stakenomics (STAK) is here to change the system. By providing discounts on transaction fees when traders use the STAK, Stakenomics hopes to provide cheaper trading solutions for its users. Furthermore, the STAK tokenomics clearly outlines where profit from gas fees will go and how they will benefit the network.

Another problem that blockchain platforms face is complexity. Stakenomics (STAK) is developing a user-friendly Decentraland application to simplify DeFi operations for average users. By doing this, Stakenomics hopes to foster the adoption of its network and cryptocurrencies.

What Does The Stakenomics Token (STAK) Do?

The Stakenomics token, STAK, is used for various purposes in the Stakenomics network, such as yield farming, processing transactions, trading, and credit operations but it is majorly used for staking.

Stakenomics (STAK) is a staking-centric platform. The process requires users to deposit tokens in their wallets and hold them for long periods. During this time, these tokens will be used to process and verify transactions by the network.

In return, Stakenomics (STAK) offers up to 30 per cent interest per annum on tokens staked on the platform. This is way higher than what traditional central banks provide on fixed-deposit accounts.

Furthermore, the STAK token will also be used to access the crypto learning platform that Stakenomics is developing. The platform will include diverse crypto learning resources to help users understand the decentralized finance (DeFi) space and how to utilize its opportunities. Stakenomics (STAK) hopes to use this platform to educate people who don't indulge in cryptocurrencies because they don't understand them.

The STAK Tokenomics

The total amount of STAK tokens in the network's treasury is 10 million, and its plan to distribute these tokens is outlined in Stakenomics' whitepaper.

Firstly, the network will stake about 10 per cent or 1 million STAK. In addition, an equal 10% will be allocated to the network's advisors, and 1.5 million tokens will go to the development team. 15 per cent of the token supply will be kept as liquidity, while 20 per cent will be sold to the public. 2.5 million STAK tokens, or 25 per cent, will be sold to private investors. Lastly, 500,000 STAK tokens will be redistributed to the community.



Does Stakenomics Have a Roadmap?

Yes, Stakenomics (STAK) has a roadmap that it clearly outlines in its whitepaper. It comprises 6 phases it plans to achieve within a specific time frame.

The first phase of Stakenomics' plan is the creation of its website and the public launch of its project. During this stage, its website will go live and be available online.

Stakenomics (STAK) will engage investors to raise capital to fund the project. The next phase, Phase 2, involves seed funding rounds. Afterward, in Phase 3, it will go on a private sale and release 25 per cent of its token supply for private investors to purchase.

Phase 4 of Stakenomics' plan involves publicly selling its token before being listed on decentralized exchanges for easy accessibility. In the last phase of Stakenomics' roadmap, its staking and liquidity pool protocols will go live.

With these plans in place, Stakenomics (STAK) shows a lot of potentials to explode in value upon its launch. This makes buying this token a good idea because aside from the 20-30% annual interest, it may just blow up in value when its pre-sale concludes.

Will Ethereum (ETH) Provide Any Year-End Gains?

Ethereum (ETH) is a blockchain platform that has been available for a while now. Since its release in 2014 as Bitcoin's alternative, Ethereum has gained massive adoption.

One major reason Ethereum (ETH) is as popular as it is because it introduced smart contracts to the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. By using smart contracts on an underlying Proof-of-Work (PoW) mechanism, Ethereum could process transactions faster than the saturated Bitcoin.

This groundbreaking concept earned Ethereum (ETH) a surge of faithful users. Furthermore, Ethereum also supported the development of decentralized applications or dApps and was the first of its kind in the market. To date, it's still the most preferred platform for developing these applications and executing smart contracts.

Its native token, Ether or ETH, has also seen prime days in its time in the DeFi space. Starting at a value of USD 0.31,

Ether seemingly miraculously peaked at an all-time high of USD 4811 in 2021. However, this doesn't mean it hasn't gone through bad periods.

Even though Vitalik Buterin's invention has gone through thick and thin in the hands of several bear markets, none have been as tough as 2022's. It's down by over $3000 from November 2021 to USD 1550 in early September 2022.

While this may seem like bad news, it's had lower prices in 2022, so its rising shows a possibility of an even better value come December. Nonetheless, Ethereum's value is best enjoyed when held for long periods. So, if you're looking to make long-term investments, Ethereum is the coin you should set your sights on.



Is Cardano (ADA) Making Any Progress?

Even though September hasn't given Cardano (ADA) the warmest of welcomes, there is still hope that the token will increase in value by the end of the year.

The first week of Q4, 2022, was good for Cardano, given that it rose from $0.44 to about $0.5; but when compared to prices from previous quarters, it falls short of expectations. Nonetheless, it's these little price increments that lead to bullish runs.

So, to the question of whether Cardano (ADA) is a good option to hold till the end of 2022, it just might be. We've seen Cardano perform excellently during market rush hours and hope it will pull through this season.

Stakenomics (STAK), Ethereum (ETH), and Cardano (ADA) are cryptocurrencies that are best held in the long term. Holding these coins till the end of December or beyond may just provide the boost your crypto portfolio needs.

