Are you looking for a good job and settled life in Europe? Study in Ireland to fulfil your dreams and to obtain a European PR

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/Mediawire): The main reasons that attract the students who seek overseas higher education are higher standards of education, assured employment opportunities, possibilities to obtain permanent residency status and the posh and flamboyant lifestyle that can be thereby availed so on and so forth.

If these are your motives to seek opportunities abroad, Ireland becomes undoubtedly the first choice.

In recent years Ireland has leapt up to the top in the list of the prominent countries' people choose for higher education. The college fees are relatively lower, and the quality of education provided is truly world-class. Ireland has many cheap and affordable accommodation options for the students and that is in fact a huge relief for most students who are worried about their living expenses in bigger cities.

The postgraduate programs in Ireland are of one-year duration. This makes it easier for the candidates as they need to shell out only one year's tuition fee and can also obtain a post-graduation within the short span of a year.

The candidates who aspire for permanent residency and settlement post their education should carefully consider the following points. Normally, a candidate would mainly consider the factors like the easiness of obtaining admissions, low fees, and availability of parttime jobs. This approach would result in the candidate losing focus on many important points that have to be considered and thereby will end up returning to the home country after the course. The result would be debts and huge financial liabilities.

The fundamental aspect of analyzing which course to choose is to evaluate and prioritise the long-term and permanent opportunities over and above the short-term primary merits. There are many ways by which one could do this evaluation oneself without blindly relying on fake and lucrative promises.

Concerning Ireland, the immigration category named Critical Skill Work Permit is a great opportunity. Many times, the students are bound to return post the completion of their courses is because the programs that they chose lack such possibilities.



We need to realize that there are many selected courses that make the students end up obtaining jobs qualifying them to provide them with the benefits of Critical Skill Work Permits.

There are many areas of study that make you eligible for such special privileges. Nursing, Engineering, Teaching, IT, Health, Catering, Accounting, Media etc. are to name some of those.

The changes and the relaxations that came into effect in the Irish immigration laws post January 2020, provide ample opportunities for the ones looking for immigration and settlement with their family.

Ireland is the only English-speaking country in Europe post-Brexit and hence it has become the EU headquarters for thousands of multinational companies and major global corporates. This enhances the employment opportunities for qualified professionals graduating from Irish higher education institutes and colleges.

Ireland is culturally rich and blessed with abundant natural beauty. This small western European country has been placed on top among the countries with the highest GDP per capita. It is also placed among the top in the global happiness index. The country looks welcoming by all means and hence Irish higher education looks very attractive for foreign students.



There are courses in IT, Engineering & Healthcare that make the students entitled for employment opportunities with a starting salary of 32000 Euro (30 Lakh Indian Rupees) per annum and above. An aspiring candidate should primarily know how to identify these options that lead to permanent settlement and thereafter how to verify it themselves through government websites rather than relying on the information provided by consultancies and agencies.

It is unfortunate that many among us do not even know that there exist programs that lead to jobs with very attractive salaries that could lead to the fulfillment of their long-term dream of a well-settled life in Europe. People who have availed of these options often comments on how better it would have been if they were aware of such possibilities a bit earlier in their life.

Many parents would not have opted to send their children to the neighbouring states to obtain mere paper certifications if they knew that they could have availed overseas higher education with a little or no extra cost compared to what they have spent.



Most of those professionals struggle a lot in the earlier stages of their career earning only a meagre salary for many years initially in employment. The situations are not much different for the nurses who have not been successful in clearing IELTS or OET even after multiple attempts.

We can help you out by providing awareness on how to make visible progressive changes in your life and career by properly making plans for just one or two years. There are immense opportunities for the below-mentioned categories;

* Students who want to pursue higher studies after Plus Two.

* GNM / BSc / MSc Nurses

* Chef / Catering Professionals

* Engineering graduates

* Accounting graduates

* Graduates in Pharmaceutical studies / Microbiology.

* IT professionals

