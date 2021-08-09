Aretha Capital partners announce the launch of Novyy.com, a global integrated real estate buying and investing platform

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a strong passion for consumer experience, Aretha Capital Partners, a leading investment firm announced the launch of Novyy.com - a one-of-its-kind integrated platform for global real estate buying and investing.

With the objective of democratizing the retail real estate industry globally, the brand is committed to removing unwarranted frictions faced by retail buyers at multiple stages and reduce costs and fees by 50-75% for such buyers.

Novyy.com currently lists properties and investment opportunities located in India, key European Markets and the UK with up-to-date valuation that is exactly the same for any buyer from around the world. Further capabilities for identifying and fulfillment are being developed and new features will continue to be added with time.

This need for integration is serious and has remained unaddressed for a very long time. The critical gaps in the industry concerning multiple price points on the same asset, hefty fees and costs, and largely offline fulfillment has created a bubble of confusion and further delaying the decision-making process.

Over 100 million people are expected to buy homes in this decade, whether locally or abroad, of which over half of them are in emerging markets. Novyy.com promises a seamless experience for these buyers. In addition, alternative investing in real estate is now taking center stage in most portfolios. Novyy.com will bring to consumers, hundreds of verified investment opportunities from across the world, right at the user's fingertips.

Talking about the launch of this integrated solution, Founder and CEO of Novyy.com, Ashish Saraff said, "I am excited to announce the launch of Novyy.com, knowing that we will transform the real estate business around the world by simplifying processes, removing friction and drastically reducing costs for consumers. Over the years every time a buyer wants to invest in a property, they are faced with the daunting task of facing multiple stakeholders leading to hundreds of conversations which are time consuming and significantly avoidable. With a consumer first focus, we are driving this process differently at Novvy.com. While it is still early days, I am confident that Novyy will change the real estate buying and investing process for good and save consumers thousands in fees and costs. Not all costs are visible, and we aim to change that for consumers. As time progresses, we will continue to build capabilities so that once you are on Novyy, you need not be anywhere else."

He further added, "Besides consumers, our goal is to bring back single office agents on a level playing field with bigger players. Many small businesses across industries are going out of work and we want to work towards keeping the real estate people in the business by being their inventory provider, back-office, and marketing support, while they focus on sales and revenue. In an ever-challenging economic environment, the last thing we want is small businesses going out of work. We look at this as a significant opportunity and we have tried this model in many countries albeit on a very small scale. We will now scale up this tried and tested model. This initiative further helps our potential consumers to seek local support while those who are savvy, can conclude everything online."

Novyy.com is building a fully integrated Property Buying and Investing platform that will:

Facilitate seamless property buying and investing transactions.

Provide single-office agents a level playing field to compete with national and multi-national corporations; and



Save consumers thousands in fees and costs.

Currently offering opportunities in Cyprus, Greece, India and Portugal, the platform is steadily widening its horizons to other countries around the world. Novyy.com currently lists over a hundred projects including:

Wyndham Grand Algarve - Portugal

O'Living Lisbon - Portugal

Stone Villas in Preveza - Greece

Mahindra Alcove Mumbai - India

Godrej South Estate New Delhi - India

For further details about Novyy, please visit: www.novyy.com/about-us.

Aretha Capital Partners are a UK-based investment firm focused on real estate investment and asset management in Europe. The Firm caters to global investors seeking to invest in European real estate, either directly or via the firm's investment vehicles.

Our investment strategies are carefully thought through putting investors interests at the forefront of every opportunity.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

