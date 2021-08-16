Armaan Nayak, an 8-year-old, Indian creates World Record

Dubai [UAE], August 16 (ANI/PNN): Armaan was born on 14 December 2012 in Odisha, India. And a blessed resident of Discovery Garden in Dubai, UAE, for the last four years, created a world record on August 15 2021, by reciting all the 195" Countries- Capitals & Continents" across the world.

The record for being the fastest to recall countries, capitals and continents of all UN-recognized countries was set by Armaan Nayak on August 15 2021, who is born in Odisha, India and is currently based in Dubai, UAE.

He identified 195 UN-recognized countries and recalled their capitals and continents in 5 minutes 7 seconds.

OMG book of records appreciates his talent and recorded in Edition 2021.

The record was administered through a virtual live event on August 15 2021, at 2.30 PM UAE time, 4.00 PM IST, and was streamed on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn. Armaan has become the first in the world to create and hold the "World Record" in this category.



Armaan's world record journey started around 12 months back with the support of his parents.

Father Soumya Ranjan Nayak, working at Emirates Global Aluminium as a Senior Superintendent Safety, and mother Mahesweta Mohapatra is a Civil Engineer. Armaan came to Dubai in 2017 when he was 4yrs old. Hobbies are playing badminton, ice skating, building LEGO models, and interest in learning aero physics, types of commercial aircraft.

He wants to make his career in Civil Aviation Dept as DGCA India (Director General of Civil Aviation). Armaan is much inspired by famous Indian scientists Dr. Satish Dhawan and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He wishes to meet Sheikh Hamdhan the crown prince of Dubai & Hazza Al Mansouri, the famous UAE astronaut Shri K. Sivan, ISRO chairman. Armaan study in grade 3 in Gems New Millennium School, Dubai.

Link of World Record Virtual event:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByMy_E17Xzc

