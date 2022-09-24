AROI's 37th annual conference of Radiation Oncologists inaugurated by Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, Chair, AROI at ITC Grand Chola

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chennai based, Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals (Dr KMH) in collaboration with the Association of Radiation Oncologists in India, is hosting AROICON 2022, the 37th annual conference TN and Puducherry Chapter at ITC Grand Chola on September 24 and 25 with theme "Strategic Science of Radiation Oncology". The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, Chair, AROI, who released the Souvenir and gave the inaugural address in the presence of other dignitaries.

The organising board from Dr KMH includes the hospital's Founder and Chairman, Dr T. G. Govindarajan who has dedicated the last twenty years to building a cancer care unit that caters to patients of all economical strata. Also on the organising board are Dr KMH's Chief Radiation Oncologist Dr Surendran J and the Director of Operations and Finance Dr T. G. Sivaranjani Govindarajan. They are joined by the AROI TN-PY Chapter President Dr S Alex A Prasad, Secretary Dr Saritha Damodaran and other core members. Amongst the key speakers at the main event is Dr Sarat Chander, MD, FRANZCR from the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre at Melbourne, Australia. His technical expertise lies in Brachytherapy and Stereotactic Radiotherapy for Liver, Spine and Bone metastasis.

Says their Organising Chairperson Dr T.G. Sivaranjani, "AROICON 2022 aims at sharing knowledge on the recent developments in the treatment of cancer through radiation therapy in this conference. This also includes a special pre-conference workshop held on September 23rd in Active Breathing Coordinator (ABC) a deep inspiration breath-hold technique that improves precision in treating cancers of the Breast, Lungs and Liver through radiation therapy. More than 300 delegates from all over India and Abroad are attending this conference which spans across 20 sessions for two days."



Adds their Organising Chief Patron Dr T.G. Govindarajan, "Dr KMH has been providing complete cancer care since 2000 and has since treated hundreds of patients through radiation therapy. We have the largest number of visiting radiation oncologists treating cancer at all sites using radiotherapy. Dr KMH has hosted four other international medical conferences including AROI-ESTRO, IBS and 2 Physics Symposium. In 2021, The Radiation Oncology department at Dr KMH received an upgrade with Elekta Infinity that comes built-in with various features to enhance the precision and intensity of radiation doses. This makes Dr KMH a suitable host for the 37th AROICON 2022 annual conference, which is happening on September 24 and 25, 2022."

Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals is a 300 bedded tertiary health care provider located at Pallikaranai in South Chennai, committed to a higher objective of delivering quality health care with utmost excellence and personal care. Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals is also a nationally recognized forerunner and one of the premier institutions in providing Cancer and Cardiac care. It houses highly educated scholars across all specialties who are globally trained, equipped with advanced technology and infrastructure to deliver holistic medical service across the clock, around the year.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

