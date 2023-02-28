Art of Healing Cancer, in collaboration with Abnoba GmbH, Germany, launches Mistletoe Treatment in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Art of Healing Cancer, a leading cancer treatment centre in India, is proud to announce its collaboration with Abnoba GmbH, Germany, to launch Mistletoe treatment in India. The collaboration brings together two leading cancer treatment organisations, with a shared vision of providing innovative and effective cancer treatments.



Mistletoe treatment is an innovative and effective cancer therapy that has been used in Europe for many years. The treatment involves injecting a specially prepared mistletoe extract into the patient's body, which has been shown to stimulate the immune system, increase the body's ability to fight cancer cells, and reduce the side effects of conventional cancer treatments.



With the launch of Mistletoe treatment in India, Art of Healing Cancer and Abnoba GmbH are committed to providing Indian cancer patients with access to cutting-edge cancer treatments that have been proven to be effective in Europe.



"We are excited to launch Mistletoe treatment in India in collaboration with Abnoba GmbH. This treatment has shown promising results in Europe, and we believe it will be a valuable addition to the cancer treatment options available in India. This treatment is available to patients in India through a special Drug license issued to every patient post-evaluation by the doctors. The mistletoe plant extract contains Lectins and viscotoxins that are known to enhance the immune system and its capability to control cancer. It also helps in decreasing the side effects of standard cancer treatment like chemotherapy and radiation while some studies also suggest that it increases the efficacy of standard treatment. In some cases, it helps in wound healing and recovery post-surgical resection of the tumour. We shall be using Mistletoe as an Adjunct to standard treatment and will also collect data around it and once we have substantial data around it, we shall share the same with institutions like ICMR & Ministry of Ayush," said Dr Mandeep Singh, Chief Oncologist, Art of Healing Cancer.



"We are proud to partner with Art of Healing Cancer to bring our Mistletoe treatment to India. We believe that this collaboration will provide Indian cancer patients with access to innovative and effective cancer treatments," said Michel Barkhoff, CEO, of Abnoba GmbH.



"Abnoba in India, is happy and keen to provide all technical and clinical assistant to Art of Healing Cancer, for effective use of Mistletoe," said Anup K Lohia from Tara Lohia Distributors, who represents Abnoba in India.

Art of Healing Cancer and Abnoba GmbH are committed to providing high-quality cancer treatments to patients in India and around the world. With the launch of Mistletoe treatment in India, the two organisations are taking a significant step towards achieving this goal.



For more information about Art of Healing Cancer and its Mistletoe treatment, please visit https://artofhealingcancer.com/mistletoe-therapy/.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

