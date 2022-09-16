Artemis Lite, 40+ bed multi-specialty hospital opens at New Friends Colony, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Artemis Medicare Services aims to increase its scope of healthcare services in Delhi as it officially unveils a multi-specialty hospital, Artemis Lite within the proverbial neighborhood of New Friends Colony. As a natural extension of its stellar and impeccable medical solutions this facility would be equipped with high and personalized multi-specialty care. The hospital has 40+ beds including two operation theatres, 9-bed ICU, 5-bed day-care chemo suite, 4-bed NICU, labor delivery rooms and multi-specialty wards.

Artemis Lite would incorporate more than 15 specialties in addition to routine wellness programs, diagnostic services, preventive care and many other advanced care treatments amongst its line-up.

Dr Devlina Chakravarty, Managing Director, Artemis Medicare Services Limited, "In the era of tertiary care, Artemis Lite aims to be a game changer by bringing quality and affordable medical facility to next to your homes. Artemis Lite takes the neighborhood GP model to the next level, providing multi-specialty medical services under one roof to address patient needs. The idea is to provide cost effective medical care in neighborhood localities so that patients do not have to travel far to avail quality medical consultation, treatment, and facilities. The hospital offers personalized touch to patient care and provides end to end medical services with facility for day and night services."

"This model can be a big disruptor in healthcare market, with the focus of tertiary care moving back to neighborhood hospitals, providing the bigger hospitals space to focus on severe and critical patient care. With Artemis Lite, we aim to enhance our reach and provide healthcare services to a wider array of patient across Delhi NCR region. And this is just the beginning, we are planning to open almost 40 more such hospitals across the region in the next 5 years," added Dr Devlina Chakravarty, Managing Director, Artemis Medicare Services Limited.



Artemis Lite is backed by one of Gurugram's most trusted hospitals, Artemis which was established in 2007. Spread across 9 acres, Artemis Hospitals is a 600-plus-bed, state-of-the-art multi-specialty hospital. It is the first JCI and NABH accredited hospital in Gurugram.

Designed as one of the most advanced hospitals in India, Artemis provides a depth of expertise in the spectrum of advanced medical and surgical interventions and a comprehensive mix of inpatient and outpatient services. Artemis has put modern technology in the hands of renowned doctors from across the country and abroad to set new standards in healthcare. The medical practices and procedures followed in the hospital are research-oriented and benchmarked against the best in the world. A top-notch service, in a warm, open patient-centric environment, clubbed with affordability, has made it one of the most revered hospitals in the country.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

