Arth Patel, Co-founder and CEO Tirex Chargers, bags young professional award from Renewx

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The ever-increasing air pollution damaging the air quality index and the issues of global warming and climate change are compelling the entire world to use renewable energy on a larger scale, and India is not an exception. When discussing renewable energy in this modern era of living, one cannot think of excluding electric vehicles (EVs).



Renewx is a well-known platform that provides acceleration to the growth of the renewable energy industry and EV market of South India. Renewx had recently arranged an award function to encourage those standout professionals whose contribution to the renewable energy sector and EV market has created a difference in 2022.



Arth Patel, the co-founder and CEO of Tirex Transmissions Pvt Ltd, was recognized for his supreme contribution to the EV industry this year. For the past six months, his eccentric performance in the EV charging industry was felicitated by the 'Young Professional' award by Renewx. Arth, a budding entrepreneur at the age of 21, is an AI & EV enthusiast who completed his Bachelor of Science from the University of South Wales, Sydney. He has marked his enormous contribution to developing EV charging infrastructure across the country as the co-founder and CEO of Tirex Transmissions Pvt Ltd. Besides taking care of sales, marketing, R&D, finance, and new businesses, he involves himself in product development and after-sales service. He values customer satisfaction to the next level. That is commendable for any entrepreneur at his age.





Tirex has completed more than five (5) EV charging infrastructure projects in the last year. The big catches among them were to bring Fortum (the largest CPO in the world) and Olectra as clients to Tirex Transmission Pvt Ltd. Arth Patel has almost singlehandedly made this possible by proving his concepts, describing their best-in-class products, and providing immense support for product-testing, all before any deal. Tirex works this way, and the approach remains the same for every client. As a result, they have installed more than two hundred EV charging stations across PAN India. In addition, Tirex has supplied EV chargers to esteemed organizations like NTPC, KSEBL & Ashok Leyland. Their best-in-class products and expertise in the field made them the most reliable OEMs for EV chargers in India.



India's population recognizes the requirement for fossil fuel substitutes to save the environment. Besides, the skyrocketing prices of fuels are creating deep holes in the pockets. So, people are gradually inclining toward Electric Vehicles with anxiety regarding the availability of proper charging stations. A proper EV charging infrastructure is the key factor in boosting this transition. Young entrepreneurs and enthusiasts like Arth and an organization like Tirex Transmission Pvt Ltd, one of the pioneers in the EV charging industry in India, are paving this path of transition.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

