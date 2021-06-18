Artwally.com - India's first NFT marketplace for Physical Art

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/SRV Media): Recently after the announcement of the NFT marketplace for digital art, Artwally.com is regarded as India's first Non-Fungible Token marketplace for physical art, artifacts, limited editions, and signed artworks of photography and art collection.

It is the brainchild of Art Connoisseur Asif Kamal. The marketplace will be offering affordable modern and contemporary art and artifacts of limited edition and signed prints from exquisite collections.

Artwally invites all potential artists to participate and contribute by archiving their work through distributed ledger technology called blockchain method and have NFT emerge from it. The collector will receive digital ownership rights directly transferred to his account as NFT, and the NFT will function as authenticity, as opposed to the traditional method of providing hard copy certificates for authenticity and provenance. The edition number will be registered on the blockchain, so no more editions can be printed and sold in the market, and this information will be registered on the blockchain as tamper-proof technology, which will help reduce the market of fake art and forgery in the art business in future.

Artwally is looking at a market size whose current worth is 64 Billion Dollars. They strongly believe in the modern era of digitization and artificial intelligence, and considering that NFT is undoubtedly the best thing to use in the overall art business, and as an art-house, they are working toward its implementation in a technology-driven art marketplace for artworks. They envision expanding access to contemporary art, support local artist communities, and democratize the process of procurement. Artwally hunts for hidden gems to perform on such platforms, which will help the market of art to grow massively and will also be able to promote the hidden gems in the art industry. The platform will help them build confidence as the NFT marketplace will give them maximum exposure and a chance to get their art picked by millionaires and billionaires of the crypto world.



By looking forward to the present era of digitization, digital currency holders can use their digital currency wallets to purchase physical art. Also, anyone who has previously purchased digital art will now be able to purchase physical art that will be delivered to their doorstep, hassle-free and following all Covid safety protocols.

Art Connoisseur Asif Kamal, Founder of Artwally and Founder Chairman of Alturaash Group, says, "People must understand the full concept of Non-Fungible Token; it is not only about digital art, but it is a complete ecosystem in and of itself. It has a lot to do with smart contracts, transparency, authenticity, and so on. Our NFT platform will provide opportunities to a lot of artists who do not have a lot of resources to reach and present their art to the right community. Hence, will make them feel confident by introducing them to true potential buyers. Finally, on behalf of the entire team of Artwally, I welcome both new and seasoned collectors to enjoy our carefully curated paintings, sculptures, and prints without the intimidation of traditional galleries or institutions."

Artwally assures the quality of sell products that are signed, numbered, and delivered with a certificate of authenticity, with each print signed by the artist himself/herself. They believe in the buyers to enjoy purchasing original works of art rather than posters. This window will help the art market grow significantly and will also be able to promote the art industry's hidden gems. The platform will help them gain confidence because the NFT marketplace will provide them with maximum exposure and the opportunity to have their art chosen by crypto millionaires and billionaires.

