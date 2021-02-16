Arun Rajamani joins Cambridge to lead South Asia region

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cambridge University Press and Cambridge Assessment have announced the appointment of Arun Rajamani as the new Managing Director for Cambridge South Asia. He will lead all teams in the region across both organisations as they prepare to unify.

Arun Rajamani has worked in the education sector for several years, first with Microsoft and then with Pluralsight, with a focus on improving digital literacy for teachers and students. Arun Rajamani has also advised several education technology start-ups to transform the way people learn through self-based education and mentoring.

Rajamani says, "I am so pleased to be joining an organisation with such a rich heritage. It's an exciting time to be involved in education in India as our education ecosystem is rapidly transforming. My aim is to build on the strong foundations to make Cambridge the most preferred and trusted brand in the region."

Peter Phillips, Chief Executive of Cambridge University Press, says, "Arun brings huge experience which will be of enormous help as we continue to respond to the evolving needs of teachers and learners. I am delighted that Arun has joined us at such an exciting time as we prepare to unify our two organisations and I look forward to working together as the South Asia team develop their plans for the future."

Saul Nasse, Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment said, "Cambridge already makes a big impact across South Asia, but there's, even more, we can do across the worlds of learning and assessment. Arun has a proven commitment to supercharging education for students and teachers, and I'm delighted to welcome him to the team."



Cambridge University Press is part of the University of Cambridge. Its mission is to unlock people's potential with the best learning and research solutions.

Playing a leading role in today's global marketplace, the Press has over 50 offices around the globe and distributes its products to nearly every country in the world. It publishes 50,000 authors based in over 100 different countries. The Press is committed to supporting innovation in learning and teaching and its resources are accessible across the globe, in print, online and other digital formats.

Cambridge Assessment is an international exams group designing and delivering assessments to over eight million learners in over 170 countries. Cambridge Assessment is committed to ensuring that all their assessments are fair, have sound ethical underpinning, and operate according to the highest technical standards.

The two organisations have announced their intention to unify as one business, in August 2021.

For further information, please go to www.cambridge.org and www.cambridgeassessment.org.uk.

