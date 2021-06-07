Arun Raste joins NCDEX as MD and CEO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Arun Raste on Monday took charge as Managing Director and CEO of National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

Prior to joining the country's leading agri-commodity bourse, he was associated with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) as Executive Director.



Raste has over 30 years of experience across diverse sectors -- BFSI, corporate and social development. In his prior assignments he has worked with lending majors in the private sector like IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, financial inclusion behemoth NABARD, and ACC Cement.

He holds a master's degree in economics with post-graduate diplomas in marketing, communications and journalism.

NCDEX is a leading agricultural commodity exchange in India which offers services across the entire post-harvest agricultural commodities value chain. (ANI)

