Arvind Singgh Rajpoot's 'Scinemasters Entertainment' to enter Marathi Cinema in a big way

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): Arvind Singgh Rajpoot who has produced and directed the popular song 'Bhagwaan Bachaaye' and who has been a creative director on films like 'FootFairy', 'Sur Lagu De (Marathi)' and many more has launched his own banner 'Scinemasters Entertainment'. This Banner will foray into Marathi cinema and already has a line-up of 3 films that will release in the next three to four months.

'Scinemasters Entertainment' banner films will be distributed by 'Pickle Entertainment' which has earlier been involved in super hit films like 'Mumbai Pune Mumbai', 'Jhenda', 'Boyz', 'Takatak' and many more.



This banner will mark their entry in Marathi cinema with the much-awaited movies 'Raghuveer', 'Hoy Maharaja' and 'Umbrella'.

Talking about the same and excited Arvind Singgh Rajpoot of 'Scinemasters Entertainment' said, "We are very excited that we will have 3 Marathi Films releasing in the next three to four months, and this is just the start. We as a banner believe in backing content-driven films and we are here for the long haul. We aim to have 10 films released in both Hindi and Marathi by the end of 2023."

