As the 1st Indian Artist to create Arabic songs; Neha Pandey's new Hindi love song 'YA WELI' is out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/ThePRTree): After a rocking response for her Arabic track 'Ya Weli', Dubai-based Indian origin artist Neha Pandey drops a Hindi Remix version of 'Ya Weli' for her desi fans in collaboration with the famous British DJ known as DJ Dalal.

This collaboration has recently hit the charts on 3rd Dec 2021, Audio distributed via 'Throan Of Art Music' across all streaming platforms and one can't stop listening to it. Until then, go and check out Ya Weli's Hindi version on Youtube and other audio streaming platforms. Neha is also the first Indian female Artist & Singer Songwriter to create original Arabic songs in UAE & GCC.

The track is peppy, soulful, and has something magical about it that can't be described but only felt. The words 'Ya Weli' translates to 'oh gosh' in Arabic. It expresses a woman's passionate proclamation of love, towards her life, herself, and her desires. "Ya Weli was born out of my love and respect for Arabic culture. It is one of my favorite tracks that I've sung. It is close to my heart and I would like the world to experience it. That's why I have released a Hindi version too." - Neha Pandey, Indian Pop Artist, Playback Singer, and Entrepreneur.

This love song is just one of those tracks that catch the listener's ears from the moment you hit play. Seeing all the overwhelming love that the song received, Neha released a Hindi version for all her fans back home in India and all over the world. 'Ya Weli' Neha's Arabic original became a sensation as soon as hit it the charts.

The song was released worldwide on 29th October 2021 and has been trending on Anghami, UAE's top audio streaming platform. Produced and shot by Nikon MEA, this beautiful track in its heart is a true love song and is complemented with a stunning music video with the picturesque Dubai as its backdrop, the striking visuals add a touch of art and glam to the song and breathe life to the lyrics.



Being based in the UAE for many years, Neha has been exposed to many cultures and forms of music. And living in a multi-cultural community in the UAE, it reflects in her music. 'Ya Weli' comes out as an expression of love. It was challenging for her to create an Arabic original, but she wanted to share this song with her Desi fans too, and so, a Hindi version. Being the 1st Indian Artist to sing Arabic original songs, Neha creates music with so much passion and care, and the love that her fans share with her makes it all worth it in the end.

Neha Pandey is an Independent Indian pop artist/playback singer and entrepreneur (founder of Bella Bee Marketing Management) based out of Dubai. She has collaborated with Bollywood biggies like Meet Bros and Arko Pravo Mukherjee on 2 projects and a movie. She is one of the faces among other already established Bollywood celebrities in the UAE.

Neha gained more popularity after her hit song 'Busy Busy' which also starred Indian heartthrob and BigBoss famed Abhinav Shukla. She has been covered by top Indian media channels like Sony TV, Colors, Zee TV and has been an artist on 9XM.

Neha was a finalist in Channel V's Popstar and also won Zee National Band contest. Neha Pandey is the only Indian female artist to be among the top 10 finalists for the prestigious 'Emirates Woman Awards' in UAE. She is currently working on her next upcoming Sufi song called 'Tu Hi Tu' due to release very soon.

