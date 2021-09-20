ASCOSYS launches unique eLearning platform - will it be a game changer?

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a major boost to the educational sector, through the development of digital content, a new eLearning platform named GYANSROTA was inaugurated in Vivanta Guwahati.

The vision of this new eLearning platform is to provide quality education at an affordable price pan India. India might be the world's second most English - literate country, but this knowledge of global language cannot be allowed to create a discriminatory mindset towards other Indian languages. GYANSROTA is designed to take care of the students of the entire country irrespective of their location, language, and economic status. Their curriculum-specific contents are not limited to the students who are studying in the English medium only.

In the first phase, GYANSROTA is coming in 9 languages with 14 educational boards covering 23 states and 8 UTs across India. Assam is the only state where students still appear for 4 different languages in their board examination and hence as a mark of respect, ASCOSYS is starting voyage from the land of Assam. Starting today, GYANSROTA's digital study materials will be available for SEBA in 3 mediums - Assamese, Bodo, and English, covering the syllabus of Class 9 and 10.

In the second phase, content for the Maharashtra board in Marathi will be available from October 2021. followed by Bengali of West Bengal board, SEBA, and Tripura board. Odia content for the Orissa board, Gujrati for the Gujrat board, and Punjabi for the Punjab board will be covered in consecutive months.

GYANSROTA is ready with eLearning materials for the science stream of classes 11 and 12 in English medium and the rest of the 8 mediums will be available by Dec 2021.



By 2022, GYANSROTA will expand its horizon by adding 16 other Indian languages covering 6 more boards. This phase will culminate by covering the entire K12 segment.

The main agenda is to provide quality education at an affordable price and to eliminate the language barrier in the eLearning sector. Although India is one of the most rapidly growing mobile and internet markets, still due to various reasons, a majority of the student could not access this technology to avail the benefit of eLearning. To minimize this digital divide GYANSROTA is making its debut with the preloaded version so that location, money, etc doesn't restrict in getting the benefit of education.

The event started with ceremonial lighting of the lamp. A gracious performance of devotional dance performed by Shabnam Borgoyari and Gunjan Talukdar established the right mood for the inauguration ceremony. All the eminent personalities present in the event took part in the lighting of the lamp. This was followed by revealing the name and the logo of the eLearning platform. The concept of the eLearning platform was presented to the audience with the help of an audio-visual medium, anchored by the eminent start of Bollywood, Sumeet Vyas.

The program followed with the inauguration of the official website of Gyansrota, www.gyansrota.in and www.gyansrota.com, and theme song in 9 languages. The Demo version of the app is also released, which will be available in Google Playstore from today. The call centre number for information and later where sales and services calls will be received was made available in the event itself and number is which is 7 840 850 860. The specialty of the call centre is that it is also multilingual. Ricky Sarma anchored the event in a beautiful way.

Among the songs sung in 9 languages, the Assamese, Bodo, Hindi, and Bengali songs were sung by the sensation of Assam, Zubeen Garg, while songs in Marathi, Gujrati, Odia, and Punjabi were sung by Sandeep Goswami. The English song was sung by Fransiskq. Each of the songs was composed by Rajdweep.

