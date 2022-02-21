Ash Playsted earns the title of 'The Global Icons 2021'

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz celebrated 3rd anniversary of its international magazine - Passion Vista with most eminent personalities from the globe in its exclusive edition "The Global Icon 2021" which was launched virtually on 31st January 2022.

This spectacular event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visionaries from different walks of life.

Ash Playsted has earned the nickname 'The Dragonslayer' for having the rare ability to see your 'inner dragons'. One of the world's leading Peak Performance and Mindset Transformation Coaches, Ash has established his company - 'The MindsetFit Method', responsible for delivering a Bullet-proof Mindset and transforming you from a struggling hopeful to a focused success machine. Following 'The Method', you can expect to experience growth as well as a dramatic increase in the accuracy of your decision making and personal performance within 30-60 days (and that is just the start!).

How did Ash reach the pinnacle of his present success? Sharing his journey, Ash recalls, "I spent 14 years in corporate finance before diving headlong into entrepreneurship in 1997. It was tough early on as my wife and I were going through IVF..trying to start a family at the same time as I was trying to build my first business. After 19 attempts at IVF, we were blessed with a son..later on we also adopted a little girl into our family. Since then, I have started, built and exited multiple businesses. All the challenges I have faced have taught me so much.

Ash's journey into trading also commenced at about the same time, i.e. mid 1998. "I was drawn to the promise of independence, financial opportunity and lifestyle that trading can provide. I invested in education and knowledge and after some initial success I began to feel as though 'I had this thing figured out'. But as it does for 98% of the people who try trading for a living, things blew up in my face..and for the life of me I could not understand why."



Thus began Ash's true journey into where the 'secrets' of trading were waiting to be discovered... his own mind! What he discovered absolutely blew his mind: "Everything that had previously led to success in my life I then brought to the table utterly of the belief would also help me succeed at trading were the very things that were holding me back."

In no time, Ash had a turnaround. His love of numbers, his ability at deducing what makes people tick, and then helping them become the best they can be, helped him create significant positive impact in all his business ventures too. "I consider myself a specialist practitioner of brain and mind sciences and I use these skills to teach leaders/people to take control of their mind so they can take control of their lives," decodes Ash.

He has created a unique system called 'Mindset Reflexology' that completely transforms people's conscious and subconscious minds once and for all. In time, they learn how to create a winning partnership between their emotional (subconscious) and rational (conscious) minds. "Knowing I am helping people and having a positive impact in their lives is where my passion comes from, I don't consider it work, I consider it my calling," adds Ash.

Ash's strength lies in his ability to see deeply into the heart and soul of people. To truly hear them and get them. Everybody wants and needs to be understood in this world of fake news where much of society seems to be suffering from an 'addiction to distraction'. People desperately need hope and something solid, honest and real to believe in. Ash gives them that.

He also makes sure to keep family and health at the center of his life: "Every decision and choice I make is always referenced against the North Star that is my family... will it help or hinder my vision of building a happy and fulfilled life and business."

Based in Australia, Ash's core belief has always been to build businesses that work 'with or without him'. In 2021 he was recognized as one of 'LinkedIN's 50 Most Impactful Global Leaders'. "On a personal level, I have trained for and run several marathons and brought up two beautiful children; being a good father will always be my most important role and achievement," he says.

