Ashar Group enters Ghatkopar Luxury Market, Launches Titans of Suburbs Short Film Contest

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/TPT): Leading real estate brand, Ashar Group has entered the Ghatkopar micro-market with its luxury Project Ashar Titan - a Premium retail and residential tower that offers customizable 2,3 and 4 BHK luxury abodes with ritzy lifestyle amenities.

As part of the launch, Ashar Group is organizing a short film contest with the tagline "Ghatkopar-Titans of Suburbs".

The contest will offer a unique platform for amateurs and professional filmmakers to showcase their filmmaking skills. Ashar Group is also installing a giant LED Screen near the site office of Ashar Titan to spread awareness about the rich culture, tradition, and history of Ghatkopar.

Ayushi Ashar, Director at Ashar Group says, "The recent infrastructural development along with the connectivity that Ghatkopar offers through expressway, freeway, railways, and metros has made it one of the most sought-after real estate micro-markets of MMR. At the same time, we also felt that many stories about Ghatkopar are missing. So, we have come up with the idea to create a platform that will tell the stories of Ghatkopar, not just from the lens of a fast-emerging suburb but from its experimental cultural scene, its social life, and its open and honest approach to its history of being the first and immediate suburb of the financial capital.

"When knowledge of your city and the art of filming combine amazing things can be achieved. That's the philosophy behind this contest. We are confident that Ghatkopar- Titans of Suburbs short film contest will offer a unique platform for budding filmmakers to use their knowledge of Ghatkopar through the art of film," she added.



The prize money stands as Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50 thousand for the first, second and third positions, respectively. Moreover, an independent Jury Panel comprising filmmakers, directors, writers, and producers has been constituted to judge the various entries on the cinematic parameters which include cinematography, storyline, editing and direction.

There is no entry fee or bar on the number of films sent by an individual/group for participation in the contest. However, participants will have to send each film separately with the duly filled-in application form. The short films may be in any Indian language with subtitles in English and the duration of the short film should not be more than 3 minutes.

Ashar Group is one of the leading real estate brands with over 7 million sq. ft. completed projects in residential, commercial, and retail space. Moreover, the Group has over 10 million sq. ft. development prospects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in Bandra, Ghatkopar, Thane, Mulund, Vile Parle and Nasik.

Adding to its rich portfolio is - a township project in Dombivli, a super-luxurious bungalow scheme at Lonavala, and a few more projects in Pali Hill, Thane and Khardi.With an enviable portfolio matched by very few of its competitors, Ashar has emerged as one of the most preferred real estate brands with zero RERA complaints and the fastest project execution time of 3 years.

The brand is known for its uncompromising values, customer-centric attitude, robust engineering, and transparency in business operations.

