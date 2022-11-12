Ashar Group to concentrate on Uber Luxury Projects at Pali Hills

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI/PNN): The premium luxury market will be the focus of Ashar Group's projects in Bandra's Pali Hill as the sought-after area continues to see strong interest due to its perfect blend of uber luxury community living, green serenity, and coastal view. Pali Hill real estate market, formerly the playground of the traditional super-rich, has become the most-priced address for movie stars, celebrity cricketers, entrepreneurs, and business honchos. At the same time, the NRIs and HNIs are also choosing Pali Hill as their place of residence as it has managed to retain its posh living, greenery, and open spaces, thanks to the active role played by the residents.

Ashar Group has always been at the forefront of bringing fundamental changes in the MMR real estate market. Today, the Group is changing the paradigm of the luxury market with a unique tailor-made luxury development at one of India's most expensive addresses in India. Ashar Navroze is a classic example of the perfect standard of luxury living at the top of Pali Hill. Ashar Navroze, located at the crest of the Pali Hill, distinguishes itself with its custom column-free floor plan, luxurious sea vistas, and dry-cladding stone facade. Today, it is known for offering an iconic lifestyle and setting new standards for uber-luxury high-construction quality. At Rs. 1.35 Lakhs per square foot, Navroze has recorded one of Mumbai's highest-value deals in recent history. According to the registry data, a 5000 square foot sea view flat has been sold for Rs. 66 crores.

Ayushi Ashar, Director - Ashar Group, says, "Higher transparency encourages higher investment levels in the real estate sphere. Therefore, some highly transparent entities like Ashar are considered to be the preferred brands for real estate investors. As a leading brand, our focus will be to offer a unique luxury experience to our home buyers and create a new benchmark for transparency and quality within the sector. With our focus on timely delivery and our 20 years legacy of offering tailor-made housing solutions with Zero RERA Complaints, we see a buoyant and vibrant market for our luxury projects in the part of the city."

Ashar Edge Galleria, Ashar Axis, Ashar IT Park at Thane and Ashar Titan in Ghatkopar are the other luxury projects of the Group available at the best locations giving the best return for investors. These projects come with the advantage of a luxury real estate asset that rises in value as a performing asset, meaning that it serves a practical purpose for an extravagant lifestyle even as it gains value.



Founded in 2001 by Ajay Ashar, Mumbai-based Ashar Group is one of MMR's most preferred real estate brands in both residential and commercial segments. The Group believes in only one mantra for success, execution and quality. Another critical aspect of all Ashar Group projects is that it comes in an ideal location that is well connected and, in conjunction with a pleasing ambience, keeps its dwellers near the city centre, close to all the amenities and workplaces. The Group is coming up with a mega township in Dombivali, an ultra-luxury tower in Vile Parle and a gated villa project in Lonavala, along with one of its kind uber luxury project in Pali Hill, which is the development of the Legendary Dilip Kumar's Bungalow.

As part of a long-term strategy and cementing its footprint in the luxury real estate segment, Ashar Group is taking part in the HNIs-centric AISL 2022 event to offer strategic investment choices to the NRI and HNI communities. At the same time, AISL is creating and elevating an exclusive platform to enhance the real estate segment in India. Not only that, but they are also here to build substantial long-term relationships with their stakeholders and keep their promise to deliver the best. As India continues its growth bandwagon, Real Estate will become a further important driver for economic growth and wealth creation.

