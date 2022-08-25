Ashish Sukhadeve wins Gold Stevie Award in 2022 International Business Awards

San Jose (California) [US]/Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight was named the winner of the Gold Stevie® Award in the Best Entrepreneur - Internet/News Media category in The 19th Annual International Business Awards®.



The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.



Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, October 15- the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.



More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' achievements in social media and thought leadership.





Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO won in the Best Entrepreneur category for Internet/News Media.

Ashish founded Analytics Insight in 2017 intending to help organizations and leaders adopt the right technologies with the right workforce to achieve business objectives. After witnessing the growth of artificial intelligence and big data analytics, Ashish envisioned how disruptive technologies could open new doors shortly. However, he also realized that there was a substantial gap between organizations and their tech solutions. "Organizations were struggling to identify the necessity and leverage the right technology based on that. Analytics Insight mitigates digital challenges and helps companies choose the perfect technology to achieve their business goals," says Ashish.



Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.



"We're thrilled that we're able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we've ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London."



