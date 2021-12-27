Ashok Maanay conferred with Most Glorious Fashion Icon of the Year at Brands Impact - Golden Glory Awards 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Born with the destiny of redefining the world of colors, Ashok Maanay gets rewarded with the Brands Impact Golden Glory Award titled "Most Glorious Fashion Icon of the Year".

Brands Impact executed the second edition of Golden Glory Awards after two years, the awards are meant to acknowledge and bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals & companies that have embarked upon the path of glory and success with their remarkable achievements. The ceremony was graced by the gorgeous Malaika Arora as the chief guest and many other B-town and Television personalities.

Among the winners were several eminent personalities Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Lead Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Loved Reality Show Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta ( Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (For Advocating Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Female Lead Actor on OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Most Stylish Glamour Icon), Mukesh Rishi (Most Versatile Actor in Supporting Roles), Anubhav Singh Bassi (Youth Icon) and Malvika Raaj & Sonaakshi Raaj (Most Stylish Sister Duo).

Speaking of the spectacular achievement, Ashok said, "I don't design clothes. I design dreams."

Ashok dived into the sea of fashion at the young age of 15 years and has his graduation from JD Institute of Fashion Technology. Along the journey, he was quick to acquire a deep understanding of hues of colors & the enigma of using different shades. His raw talent & creativity helped him work wonders on handcrafted and organic designs.

These qualities have helped him gain the love & adulation of his clients, making him a widely sought-after dressmaker of traditional Indian wear. His recent foray into the world of pret & western wear has been no less impactful.

With such a rare mix of intellect to understand the future trends, passion for his craft and unending dedication to excel in everything he does, it isn't surprising that his designs transcend all boundaries.

In the past, he has conferred many other awards like:



"The Fashion Icon of the Year Award by Times Business Awards for 2020-2021"

"The Most Prominent Fashion Expert of the Year (South Region) from India's Signature Brands Award 2020"

"The Best Ethnic Collection Award by Times Business Awards for 2019-2020"

"The Best Ethnic Collection Award by Times Business Awards for 2018-2019"

"Received critical acclaim among his contemporaries at The International Fashion Week Dubai 2019"

"Recognised for his intricate designs at the India Fashion week Paris where he showcased his collection Ruhaniyat 2018"

"Recognised for his larger-than-life Regal collection in the India London Fashion week 2016"

With all the awards & recognition, Ashok has managed to create indelible imprints both nationally & internationally.

