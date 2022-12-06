Ashton Gray Investments launches its third opportunity for Indian Retail Investors in Houston, Texas

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ashton Gray, one of the leading real estate development and construction companies headquartered in Houston, Texas has successfully closed its second investment opportunity in India within six months and has launched the third investment opportunity - Landing Meadows in Houston, exclusively for Indian retail investors. This opportunity is a first-of-its-kind investment opportunity (already ~50 per cent funded) to participate in the development of a 50 acre pre-sold project near Houston, Texas.

Ashton Gray has a current development portfolio of more than 4500 crores and an investor base of 600+ investors across several real estate asset classes in Texas, USA. The earlier two opportunities offered Indian investors a chance to participate in a pre-leased ~11,500 sqft Retail center development and a 2.6 acre pre-sold residential development in Houston and Austin respectively.

Ashton Gray Investments is a tech enabled platform allowing Indian retail investors to participate in the development and construction of Grade-A Real Estate assets in Texas, USA. Investors can participate with a minimum ticket size of 10 lakhs. Investors get monthly payouts and investment timelines generally span across a period of 12-24 months.

The US Real estate market continues to be one of the hot investments for real estate enthusiasts globally. International buyers bought USD 59 billion in U.S. residential properties from April 2021 to March 2022, up 8.5 per cent from the previous year and breaking three consecutive years of declines, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors. Foreign buyers bought 98,000 homes nationwide. Texas was the third most popular destination for foreign buyers in the U.S., representing 8 per cent of their purchases.



Commenting on the growth Sudharshan Vembutty, Founder and President, Ashton Gray Investments, said, "We are happy with the positive and overwhelming response received by Ashton Gray Investments. This is an investment opportunity wherein Indian investors can participate in the development of Grade-A real estate assets in Texas, USA. We target an IRR of upwards of 18 per cent for all the projects we undertake. In these times of high volatility, non-market linked investments should definitely have a place in your portfolio. We are definitely looking forward to investors being a part of our portfolio and benefit from our investment results and track record."

Sumi Rengaraj, Co-Founder & CEO, Ashton Gray Investments, said, "We have launched our third investment opportunity in New Caney near Houston, Texas. This would be a unique opportunity to participate in the residential development of the project- The Landing Meadows. Our vision is to be committed to the quality of delivering projects and generating maximum and safe returns for our investors. We are truly overwhelmed by the investor response received so far and we would continue bringing more exciting investment opportunities for Indian retail investors looking for passive-income generating investments."



Ashton Gray plans to expand operations in India in the next 12 months. The company currently has 20+ employees in India and is planning to add more to the talent pool to increase market outreach. Ashton Gray Investments has offices in Mumbai and Coimbatore currently. The company envisions becoming the leading player in international private equity real estate investments. For more information, kindly refer to the website www.ashtongray.in/www.ashtongraydev.com.

