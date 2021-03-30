Asia Today Research and Media acknowledges and felicitates the winners of Asia Education Summit and Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Asia Today Research & Media organized its Asia Education Summit & Awards 2021 Ceremony with the theme "The Change in Education System due to unprecedented situation of COVID 19" at Hotel Shangri-La's Eros, New Delhi.

The summit aimed to find the key factors for success in the digital strategy of the schools and to focus on the new policies given by the Central govt. towards enhancing the quality of education across the country so that India can create enough opportunities for new graduates. Suresh Prabhu (Indian Politician) Indian Emissary to the G20 & G7, Govt. Of India, Ramdas Athawale (Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India), Shiv Pratap Shukla (Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Former Minister of State of Finance, Govt. of India), Sunita Duggal (Member of Parliament) and Jaya Prada (Indian Film Actress), a former Member of Parliament were present at the event.

On this Education Summit occasion, Suresh Prabhu said that "The change in the Education System will make Asia's future bright; it will give manpower to change into quality only through Education. All the successful top businessmen and leaders are born in India; we give the education to change into transformation. The New Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the government will make students be innovative and creative everywhere and open up the new opportunities to all upcoming graduates."

Further moving ahead Indian Film Actress, Jaya Prada said that "The New Education Policy will enhance our education system one step more towards immense opportunities. This change will make rural level children be like urban level with the introduced new Education in the system and government is working to make these possibilities from every corner. I am proud to say that India is the most fabulous Industry in education."

The awards were presented to the top institutions and individual some of them are: -

* Mody University of Science and Technology - "India's Most Respectable Women University in Education Excellence"

* Mody School - "India's Best Residential School for Holistic Education"

* Krupanidhi Group of Institutions - "Best B-School with Academic Excellence in Karnataka"

* Birla High School - "Best School with Quality Education in Eastern India"

* Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, Kolkata - "Best Public School in India"

* Globsyn Business School - "Best B-school with Academic Excellence in Eastern India"

* Griffins International School - "Most Innovative School with Academic Excellence in West Bengal"

* Raffles University - "Best Innovative University for Law of the Year- India"

* Azaan International School - "Best Innovative School in Telangana"

* IIHMR University - "Most Promising University for Healthcare Management of the Year"

* Geetanjali Medical College and Hospital - "Most Promising Medical College of the Year - Rajasthan"

* Mount Zion School - "Best School - Holistic Online Education"

* Sanjeev Kumar Saini - "Young Leader of the Year-Principal: C. R. SAINI SR. SEC. SCHOOL"

* Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women's University - "Best Multidisciplinary Women's University in India"

* Rajeev Menon - "Visionary Leader of the Year"

* Azeez Abdulla - "Most Admired Writer of the Year"

* VPM'S K.G Joshi College of Arts and Commerce and N.G Bedekar College of Commerce - "Best College for Arts & Commerce with Innovation, Research and Academic Excellence in Thane District (Maharashtra)"

* The Kenmore English School - "Best English Medium School in Karnataka"



* J.D. Birla Institute - "Most Innovative Design Institute of the Year-West Bengal"

* Fortune Institute of International Business - "Best B-School with Industry Interface of the Year-Delhi"

* JosanRanjjith - "Youth Icon of Tamil Nadu"

* Fowzi M Syed - "Inspirational Edu-Leader of the year (Karnataka)"

* Prof Deepali Singhee - "Most Admired Principal of the Year- West Bengal"

* Sheena Kalenga - "Best Innovative Leader of the Year-Delhi"

* International Institute of Culinary Arts, New Delhi- "Global Standards of Excellence and Professionalism in Culinary & Patisserie education"

* Panipat Institute of Engineering & Technology - "Best Institute in Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development"

* Dr S.A. Anand - "India Best Life Transforming Celebrity Coach"

* Alka Kapur - "Best Principal in Delhi"

* Mayhigh Films - "Best Virtual Event Management Company in Delhi NCR"

* Dr Mangal SainHooda - "Best Principal of the Year - Haryana"

* Divine Public School- "Best Public School with Academic Excellence in Deoghar (Jharkhand)"

* Sai City College- "Best Paramedical Institute in Chhattisgarh"

* University of Engineering & Management- "University with Best Placement in Rajasthan"

* Baburao Maruti Wakode International School- "Best Emerging School with Co-Curricular Activities in Karnataka"

* Alok Kumar- "Best Education Consultant of the Year -Delhi"

* Neeti Shori Bhattacharya (Aura of Hope & Joy Welfare Society- "Best Women Socialist in Delhi"

* Maharaja Agrasen International College- "Best Education College in Chhattisgarh"

* Matrix High School- "Most Innovative School in Rajasthan"

* Dr Musharraf Ahmed Khan- "Best Academician of the Year-Bangalore"

* Dr Tapas Ranjan Panda- "Young Leader of the Year"

Asia Education Summit & Awards 2021 is the premier international platform dedicated to innovation and creative action in education where top decision-makers share insights with on-the-ground practitioners and collaborate to rethink education. The award recognizes the professional contributions and academic achievement of an individual/organization in the area of education.

Addressing the guest and awardees in the Summit Event P. K. Choudhary, CEO, Asia Today Research & Media said that, "Our idea is to establish the award as recognition of a significant contribution to institution building processes illustrious career, a role model management academic who is well respected among the community of students, researchers, faculty and practitioners. The winners have exemplified Education Provider amongst their peers in respective industries and regions."

